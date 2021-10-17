Check out these homes for sale in Garden Valley now

(Garden Valley, ID) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Garden Valley. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

45 Anderson Creek Rd, Garden Valley, 83622 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,285,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,970 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Escape to this surreal Garden Valley gem in the mountains w/creek footage! 1hr from Boise, this cedar home has huge floor-to-ceiling windows & wrap around deck, & sits on 6+ acres with incredible views. Spacious interior with 2 stone fireplaces & ample storage. Features include log-built wet bar, bonus room, & daylight basement w/walk in safe. Outside has a 4-stall horse barn, chicken coop, 3-car garage, equipment shop, & a 48x60 insulated shop w/full bath, wood stove, & loft - perfect storage for toys!

For open house information, contact Rebekah McKernan, Keller Williams Realty Boise at 208-672-9000

76 Blue Shadow Drive, Garden Valley, 83622 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,290,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,860 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Welcome home to this highly-desirable Mountain Shadows subdivision oasis in Garden Valley, featuring a custom and immaculately-maintained 2,860 Sq Ft, 4-bed, 3.5-bath single-level home with premium cedar siding, 50-year presidential roof shingles, 2 fireplaces, new flooring, quartz countertops, detached 3-car garage, work shed and much more. Built in 2012, the home sits on 3.38 timbered acres with mountain views. Purchase includes an additional 2.27-acre adjacent corner lot parcel so you have no side neighbors, but the option to build in the future, if desired. So many possibilities! Very little yard maintenance. Abundant wildlife! HOA is $480 annually per parcel and covers water and private road maintenance. For more info, check out the website at: http://www.76blueshadow.com/ Thank you!

For open house information, contact Travis Jensen, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Idaho Realty at 208-344-0200

310 Windy River Rd, Garden Valley, 83622 2 Beds 1 Bath | $1,149,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,405 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Spectacular waterfront acreage along the Middle Fork of the Payette River! Located just over an hour from Boise, this 15.72 acres has approx 824' of river-frontage and your own private island! Beautiful beachy area on the North side of the property. Endless possibilities with multiple building sites and the opportunity to split the property in up to 4 different parcels. Seasonal Smith Creek runs through the property. The existing cabin is a 2 bed 1 bath featuring a sunroom addition and a loft area with balcony for you to relax and enjoy the sunsets! Approximately $120k worth of solar panels are included with the sale. Multiple outbuildings including a 3 car covered carport, a large RV shelter, a shed and one car garage with shop area and electricity. Heavily timbered land on the East side of the property. The road on the property is very private and only used by other homeowners.

For open house information, contact John Crandlemire, Keller Williams Realty Boise at 208-672-9000

961 Banks Lowman Rd, Garden Valley, 83622 3 Beds 1 Bath | $2,500,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,244 Square Feet | Built in 1965

250 acres with 2 homes! The red home is the main home which has 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1144 square feet. The grey home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1100 square feet. 2 parcels, main is 247.13 acres and the remainder 2.58 acres. Each home has their own well and septic. This fully fenced property boast a 60x60 barn, several outbuildings, mountain and valley views. An abundance of opportunities and options for your outdoor recreation all year long.

For open house information, contact Jerry Green, Coldwell Banker Tomlinson at 208-672-0447