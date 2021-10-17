On the hunt for a home in Kirklin? These houses are on the market

(Kirklin, IN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Kirklin. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1835 North 1000 W, Thorntown, 46071 4 Beds 4 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,232 Square Feet | Built in 1939

Welcome to this incredible farm-life setting in Thorntown! This gorgeous property features 7.25 acres, a meticulously maintained home, 2 barns, poultry house, additional detached garage, swimming pool, lush gardens, an orchard, goldfish pond, & more! The charming, sun-filled home features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, two separate living spaces & storage basement. Kitchen opens to great room w/ vaulted ceilings and wooden beams. Character is around every corner including the exposed brick wall with wood-burning fireplace. Additionally, you'll find 4 detached buildings including: 2 car detached garage, a large barn with loft & horse-stalls (52x80)+Attached 1 story barn (24x86), a Pole Barn (43 x 48), & Poultry House w/ coop (20x33).

1071 East 236Th Street E, Sheridan, 46069 2 Beds 1 Bath | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,112 Square Feet | Built in 1868

Historic home perfect for investor or first time home buyers. Home does need updating. Lg living room for the family to gather. Kitchen is eat in and very convenient to laundry room and garage. Both bedrooms are very close to full bath. Pull down stairs for finished attic space. There is a window, baseboard heat and closet in the attic. Lg covered front porch to sit and watch the world go by. Fenced yard with lg pole barn to store your toys. New roof in 2016. Well and septic new in 2016. Less than 1 mile from SR 31 interchange. About 5 miles from Sheridan. Perfect for commute to Kokomo or Indianapolis.

804 South Ohio Street, Sheridan, 46069 4 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,160 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Come check out this very charming home in the heart of Sheridan! This 4 bed 2 full bath home has so many things to offer! With a master on the main, large living and dining area, and three larger bedrooms upstairs, it will make a perfect home for any family! Don't miss the super cozy outdoor living space. The garage is huge featuring 200 amp service, insulation, gas heat, and plumbing ran to it. Perfect space for a garage or workshop! You won't want to miss this home!

7386 North 640 E, Lebanon, 46052 3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,244 Square Feet | Built in 1997

3 BR 2 BA manufactured home on 3+ acres in rural NE Boone County! Home needs repairs & updating. Large attached garage to home. Small basement under breezeway/mudroom add-on to home. New metal roof & decking done in 2017/2018. Home being sold As-Is only.

