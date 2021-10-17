Check out these homes on the Presque Isle market now

(Presque Isle, MI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Presque Isle than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

7935 Pioneer Trail, Presque Isle, 49777 2 Beds 1 Bath | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 837 Square Feet | Built in 1967

2 Bedroom 1 full bath on Lake Easu. Enjoy the lake view sitting under the covered porch or roasting marshmallows over the fire pit. Lake Easu provides a verity of fish including sunfish, pike, walleye, bass, Perch and more. Its a 275 acre lake in Northern Michigan. 18 miles from Alpena

For open house information, contact Sheila Nowicki, REAL ESTATE ONE PRESQUE ISLE at 989-734-2141

5851 M-65, Posen, 49776 3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,752 Square Feet | Built in 1963

FULLY FURNISHED 3 bedroom, 2 bath very well maintained home on M-65. Main floor laundry central air, full basement partially furnished, sun room and lots of storage. Kitchen has new flooring, bathroom updated, and a 2-car garage. Back yard with patio and garden area, extra garage with lean to and storage shed. Landscaped lot 150x175.

For open house information, contact BOB URLAUB, REAL ESTATE ONE PRESQUE ISLE at 989-734-2141