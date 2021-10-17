Take a look at these homes for sale in Fort Benton

(Fort Benton, MT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Fort Benton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1001 Main Street, Fort Benton, 59442 3 Beds 2 Baths | $310,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,940 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Classic ranch-style home in the heart of Fort Benton! This midcentury charmer is perfect for anyone looking to add their own flare to a home that already has its own amount of character. While dated, the bones provide an excellent starting point with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a living room, laundry room, and dining room. With a two-car garage AND an insulated and heated shop, you'll have plenty of space to store all of your toys and tools. A/C and underground sprinklers are two of the many amenities this home offers. Hunting and fishing nearby in close proximity to the Missouri River. Buyer to verify all representations to their own satisfaction.

1101 Franklin Street, Fort Benton, 59442 3 Beds 2 Baths | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,900 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Charming older home situated on a large corner lot. Beautiful cottonwood trees highlight the boulevards. The backyard is fully enclosed with a new vinyl fence that creates a private atmosphere for entertaining or relaxing. A newly sided storage shed houses a sand point well with new pump for watering the property. This property is conveniently located three blocks from the river trail that follows along the historic Missouri river and three blocks from Fort Benton Elementary school. It features a beautiful brick fireplace and oak flooring in the living room, 2 nice sized bedrooms and a full bath upstairs and a nonconforming bedroom , 3/4 bath and family room in the basement. There is a single car garage with automatic door opener

1413 St. Charles Street, Fort Benton, 59442 4 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,240 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Historical Fort Benton, Montana combines an incomparable recreational atmosphere with friendly, upright residents making for the ideal small town to call home. This spacious 2,480 sq. foot home provides its new owner with possibilities. For example, the full basement has its own entrance/exit and kitchenette. This allows for a rental situation to bring in extra income. Three bedrooms are on the main floor and each floor has a full bathroom. An attached two car garage is rare in town; plus, each stall has its own drain for when your vehicle is warming up and dripping snow and ice! The backyard is securely fenced in with a splendid stamped concrete patio space. There is also a built-in fire pit for those late evenings of star gazing and swapping memories around a crackling fire. The Missouri River runs through town with a designated walking trail. Many blazing sunsets can be admired while watching the geese, pelicans, and deer share the benefits of the Mighty Mo. Fish every evening! Connect with the community while commuting a short drive to Great Falls. Central Montana sure feels like home! Local Area Small town Fort Benton, MT has the charm to leave a big impression on the hearts of many. For example, Forbes named Fort Benton as one of the fifteen prettiest towns in America and National Geographic Travelers warns tourists not to miss Fort Benton. Community cordiality is a reoccurring theme in the town known as the Birthplace of Montana, so you can expect a friendly wave from the passerby. History is rich in this area and history buffs often seek the information that the local museums, trails, and monuments have to offer. Fort Benton is a living tribute to the days when the West was wild where you can walk in the footsteps of Lewis and Clark! Additionally, Fort Benton is located on the banks of the mighty Missouri River giving it a unique and spectacular perspective of wildlife and views. Here you can walk on the same riverbank as Lewis and Clark and the Corp of Discovery did two hundred years ago. Float the majestic Missouri River, stroll Front Street, and shop the accommodating stores, hit up a landmark event, or relax and journey back into time at the historic Grand Union Hotel. This fascinating region defines Big Sky Country with its brilliant blue sky overhead, the Majestic Rocky Mountains awaiting in the distance, and the friendliest people you will find in the state. Missouri River Get swept away on this majestic river that offers up memorable float trips and big fish! From Fort Benton to the North Dakota border, the Missouri River flows through beautiful scenery and peaceful environments. Access to this portion of the river is limited due to the towering canyons with fascinating rock formations and large arid buttes. This allows floaters and anglers the peace and serenity they long for. The Missouri River is a large part of the area's history. Its blue waters offer anglers the opportunity to catch huge Northern Pike, Walleye, Catfish and Smallmouth Bass. The high nutrition of the water allow fish to get big...and the stories are even bigger! Longer float trips on this portion of the river are popular and can be scheduled with local outfitters. Canoeing and kayaking are part of the activities that locals and tourists partake in all while casting in a line to try their luck. Further down the river, the Missouri River Breaks astonish floaters and historians dropping their jaws in shear awe of the unique and formidable landscape.

