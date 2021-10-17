CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkdale, WI

On the hunt for a home in Arkdale? These houses are on the market

 6 days ago

(Arkdale, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Arkdale will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JPmOm_0cU4BChx00

1751 19Th Ln, Arkdale, 54613

2 Beds 2 Baths | $209,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,380 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Beautifully maintained Ranch in Lakewood Subdivision. This home is perfect for year round living or a vacation home. Walking distance to Castle Rock Lake, Northern Bay Golf Course and about 35 min. North of Wisconsin Dells. Daily pier use, beach and boat launch thru the Association. Great size kitchen, dining area and living room. Newer windows and fixtures. Very nice and bright 3 season room with new carpet and patio doors going out to a concrete patio. There is a also a large concrete patio in front with plenty of room for outdoor furniture for entertaining. 2 1/2 Car Garage is drywalled and heated with plenty of storage. Partial basement with great storage also. Room sizes are approximate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2va1re_0cU4BChx00

139 Crestview Lane, Nekoosa, 54457

4 Beds 3 Baths | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,432 Square Feet | Built in None

Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom updated home with a detached 2 car garage. This home features new vinyl windows and a main floor laundry room area. One bedroom is located on the main floor and 3 bedrooms upstairs. Bathrooms on each level of the home. Home has been newly painted throughout. New wood flooring throughout the home. Refrigerator, range, washer and dryer are included. Conveniently located close to schools. Get your offer in quickly!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32bhdy_0cU4BChx00

805 Bluff St, Necedah, 54646

1 Bed 1 Bath | $136,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Open concept home in smaller village. Tiled flooring in Entry, Living room, Dining area & Den/Office. Beautiful yard w/fence for privacy. Concrete patio goes along the whole front of the Home. Den/Office w/private entry, could be 2nd Bedroom-no closet. Electric insert in Living room fireplace-chimney has been capped off. Wood burning fireplace in dem/office needs new flu & chimney cap. New windows in living room & dining area. New windows for the Den/Office are at the property but Buyer will need to install. New Water Heater August 2021. Stainless Steel Appliances. Stove is 2 years old. Fuse box for Den/Office is in ceiling in corner of dining area. There are also Breakers. You will love the tranquil feeling sitting on the patio with nature all around. One level living.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xjTNA_0cU4BChx00

2128 Market St, Friendship, 53934

3 Beds 2 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,135 Square Feet | Built in 1967

CASTLE ROCK LAKE VIEW! Excellent getaway just steps from the water. This three bedroom, 2 bath ranch home has many upgrades within the past ten years including: New roof, vinyl siding, all new windows and doors, electric, insulation, furnace/ac, flooring, paint and kitchen countertop. Loft area allows for additional sleeping room only. Spacious deck and carport to enjoy gatherings and all that Castle Rock Lake has to offer, including spectacular sunsets. Home comes mostly furnished. Included in sale: additional lot with 2 car detached garage. Schedule your private showing today!


Arkdale, WI
