Take a look at these homes on the market in Fullerton

(Fullerton, NE) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Fullerton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1501 23Rd Street, Central City, 68826 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,500 | Single Family Attached | 1,969 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Custom built Brick ranch style home on a corner lot. This home includes many features not found in new construction. Lots of storage and built-in's. Well-maintained one Owner home built in 1963 with lots of updates recently. Formal living room with wood fireplace. Formal dining room and an eating area off kitchen. Family room in basement has a 2nd wood fireplace. Bedrooms have built in dressers and large closets with lots of storage. Concrete patio in back offers privacy. UGSP on own well. Great location near schools!

For open house information, contact James Helgoth, Central Realty Inc. at 308-946-3263

1415 10Th Avenue, Central City, 68826 2 Beds 1 Bath | $128,500 | Single Family Attached | 1,016 Square Feet | Built in 1960

2 bedroom 1 bath home with no steps. Large living room. Laundry room/mud room off garage. Double car attached garage. Large back yard with trees for privacy and property has its own well for watering lawn or garden. Clothes line and garden shed in back yard. Covered concrete patio.

For open house information, contact Linda Riblett, Central Realty Inc. at 308-946-3263

1009 19Th St, Central City, 68826 2 Beds 2 Baths | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Ranch home with 2 large bedrooms, vaulted ceiling living room, new laminate countertops in the kitchen, 1 1/2 baths, attached 2 car insulated garage, Woodburning furnace to supplement conventional heating system, wood front deck, upper-level storage (no basement), 2 storage sheds, dog kennel, large carport with alley access, firepit & water well.

For open house information, contact Keith Dubas, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Da-Ly Realty at 308-384-1101

2520 22Nd Avenue, Central City, 68826 3 Beds 2 Baths | $359,900 | Single Family Attached | 2,256 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Custom built Ranch style home on a large lot. UGSP on own well. Inviting covered front porch leads you into the open concept living room with a woodburning fireplace. Beautiful updated kitchen and dining room features LVP flooring and soft close kitchen cabinets, touchless faucet and Cambria Quartz countertops. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and master bath with step-in shower. Family room. Sunroom was added in 2007 with gorgeous wood ceiling and walls. Lots of windows offer a great spot to relax and enjoy Fall & Winter. Deck and secluded patio area for privacy. Detached garage with alley access makes a great area for hobby and additional storage. Property is beautifully landscaped.

For open house information, contact Linda Riblett, Central Realty Inc. at 308-946-3263