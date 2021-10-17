CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fullerton, NE

Take a look at these homes on the market in Fullerton

Fullerton News Flash
Fullerton News Flash
 6 days ago

(Fullerton, NE) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Fullerton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Jkp0_0cU4BBpE00

1501 23Rd Street, Central City, 68826

3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,500 | Single Family Attached | 1,969 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Custom built Brick ranch style home on a corner lot. This home includes many features not found in new construction. Lots of storage and built-in's. Well-maintained one Owner home built in 1963 with lots of updates recently. Formal living room with wood fireplace. Formal dining room and an eating area off kitchen. Family room in basement has a 2nd wood fireplace. Bedrooms have built in dressers and large closets with lots of storage. Concrete patio in back offers privacy. UGSP on own well. Great location near schools!

For open house information, contact James Helgoth, Central Realty Inc. at 308-946-3263

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11013099)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nYB1l_0cU4BBpE00

1415 10Th Avenue, Central City, 68826

2 Beds 1 Bath | $128,500 | Single Family Attached | 1,016 Square Feet | Built in 1960

2 bedroom 1 bath home with no steps. Large living room. Laundry room/mud room off garage. Double car attached garage. Large back yard with trees for privacy and property has its own well for watering lawn or garden. Clothes line and garden shed in back yard. Covered concrete patio.

For open house information, contact Linda Riblett, Central Realty Inc. at 308-946-3263

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11012177)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f7DCp_0cU4BBpE00

1009 19Th St, Central City, 68826

2 Beds 2 Baths | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Ranch home with 2 large bedrooms, vaulted ceiling living room, new laminate countertops in the kitchen, 1 1/2 baths, attached 2 car insulated garage, Woodburning furnace to supplement conventional heating system, wood front deck, upper-level storage (no basement), 2 storage sheds, dog kennel, large carport with alley access, firepit & water well.

For open house information, contact Keith Dubas, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Da-Ly Realty at 308-384-1101

Copyright © 2021 Grand Island Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GIBORNE-20210703)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E88ll_0cU4BBpE00

2520 22Nd Avenue, Central City, 68826

3 Beds 2 Baths | $359,900 | Single Family Attached | 2,256 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Custom built Ranch style home on a large lot. UGSP on own well. Inviting covered front porch leads you into the open concept living room with a woodburning fireplace. Beautiful updated kitchen and dining room features LVP flooring and soft close kitchen cabinets, touchless faucet and Cambria Quartz countertops. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and master bath with step-in shower. Family room. Sunroom was added in 2007 with gorgeous wood ceiling and walls. Lots of windows offer a great spot to relax and enjoy Fall & Winter. Deck and secluded patio area for privacy. Detached garage with alley access makes a great area for hobby and additional storage. Property is beautifully landscaped.

For open house information, contact Linda Riblett, Central Realty Inc. at 308-946-3263

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11018117)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

CDC: More Americans getting COVID booster shot than those who remain unvaccinated

According to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who are already fully vaccinated are showing up to get their COVID booster shot in greater numbers than those not yet vaccinated. This comes after the FDA on Wednesday granted emergency use authorization to vaccine booster shots from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, clearing the way for millions to be eligible for extra protection against the coronavirus. Elise Preston has the latest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Real Estate
City
Fullerton, NE
Local
Nebraska Business
The Hill

Biden remarks on Taiwan leave administration scrambling

President Biden ’s public remarks Thursday that the United States would come to Taiwan’s defense if it were attacked by China left White House officials scrambling to explain it did not represent a shift in U.S. policy. The comments come amid historically high tensions with China over trade, human rights,...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Room#Windows#Laundry Room#Walk In Closet#Central Realty Inc#Ranch
Reuters

Turkey to expel U.S. envoy and nine others, Erdogan says

ISTANBUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he had told his foreign ministry to expel the ambassadors of the United States and nine other Western countries for demanding the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala. Seven of the ambassadors represent Turkey's NATO allies and the...
U.S. POLITICS
Fullerton News Flash

Fullerton News Flash

Fullerton, NE
21
Followers
278
Post
831
Views
ABOUT

With Fullerton News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy