Take a look at these homes for sale in Port Leyden

(Port Leyden, NY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Port Leyden. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

5494 North Shore Road, Greig, 13312 9 Beds 5 Baths | $2,600,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,440 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Welcome to Brantingham Lake nestled in the Adirondack Park of Upstate N.Y. A Four Season region to enjoy the seasonal lifestyle offered in this quiet community. This fantastic 4 season home offers 9 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms on 1.2 acres +/- with 145’ of direct waterfront. 5,000 sq ft +/- on two floors. The possibilities are limitless for the rentals, wedding venue or even a corporate retreat. Large families or groups of friends would enjoy the time they can be together or split up the seasons. The boat house, 35' x 15', has a boat lift and comes with a 2012 Bennington party barge. 150 hp motor. There are two septic systems and a drilled well for water. The lawn in the front has a irrigated water system. The first floor was remodeled 5 years and the second floor was remodeled this year. In the event power goes out, there is a onsite generator. Property to be sold with all furnishings less a few memorable items. Pre-qualification or proof of funds to be sent to Listing agent. 24 hour notice to show. Owners to open for Listing agent-Owners are 3 hours away.

1447 Bear Creek Road, Woodgate, 13494 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,099 Square Feet | Built in 1980

PRICE REDUCED - Privacy abounds in this beautiful, country retreat with freshly stained exteriors! Spanning 55-acres of wooded grounds backing State Land, enjoy hours of hiking, ATVing, snowmobiling, cross-country skiing or hunting right from your doorstep. Fish and kayak in the Bear Creek, or join White Lake, just moments away. Large great room w/stone fireplace, three generously sized bedrooms and an expansive kitchen for entertaining. Unlimited business opportunities - Great venue for weddings, parties or rentals. Flanked to the east & west by two wood roads, providing convenient access to the whole parcel for future expansion or development. Owners will consider subdivision for the right buyer. Live, work and play in this great community!

4099 East Road, Turin, 13473 3 Beds 1 Bath | $132,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,332 Square Feet | Built in 1900

What a great place to call home!!! This home features a mud room, formal dining room, a great kitchen with plenty of counter tops and cupboards, laundry room, living room, 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath. Great yard with a creek that you can actually fish out of. Firepit, a 2 stall garage. Great area for the snowmobiling, skiing, what ever you want.

1054 Red Pond Lane, Boonville, 13309 2 Beds 1 Bath | $275,000 | Cabin | 864 Square Feet | Built in 1998

QUAINT CABIN ON RED POND – In Boonville surrounded by 9+ private acres, bordering NYS land. Constructed in 1998, this 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 4 season cabin has been meticulously maintained by the original owners. There is also a studio and a workshop on the property. This one must be seen in person to appreciate the attention to detail.

