Parsonsfield, ME

Top homes for sale in Parsonsfield

Parsonsfield News Beat
 6 days ago

(Parsonsfield, ME) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Parsonsfield will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UIr86_0cU4B6Uq00

33 Woodcrest Drive, Ossipee, 03864

2 Beds 2 Baths | $272,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,620 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Ossipee, NH - Nestled among the Lakes and Mountains, this property represents everything you love about New Hampshire! This 2 bed, 2 bath home is located in a small private community on a dirt road with lots of privacy on the wooded 1.29 acre lot. The first floor has a spacious layout with an eat-in kitchen, as well as a full dining room, living room, and full bathroom. Beautiful, wide wooden floors and large windows accentuate the space giving it a rustic feel alongside the contemporary design of the home. Upstairs, you’ll find two huge bedrooms, as well as another full bathroom. The second bedroom even has its own cabinets and sink, giving you opportunity and flexibility with how you use the space.The walk-out basement is unfinished and could be additional living space if you choose. This property is close to Wolfeboro, the White Mountains, and all of the amenities in the Town of Ossipee.

For open house information, contact Laura Herbert, KW Lakes and Mountains Realty/Meredith at 603-569-4663

Copyright © 2021 New England Real Estate Network. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNERENNH-4884870)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zp488_0cU4B6Uq00

1171 Province Lake Road, Effingham, 03882

4 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,170 Square Feet | Built in 1950

This cozy cape, built in 1950 is tucked on 7.7 acres, just over the river (over the bridge) and through the woods! This 4 bedroom, 2 bath cape offers wood flooring throughout. Use the large bonus room for a den, a study, a library, whatever you would like! Relax on the porch, overlooking the brook, enjoying the sounds of nature. The dining room has a stone hearth and wood stove for added coziness. Large skylights fill the kitchen with natural light. There is a large 2 car garage with office space between the bays and storage above directly across the driveway. Come enjoy your very own woodland retreat only 3 miles from Province Lake and the Province Lake Golf Course! 12 miles from King Pine Ski area! Only 20 miles from North Conway!

For open house information, contact Tani Moody, Keller Williams Lakes & Mountains Realty at 603-610-8500

Copyright © 2021 New England Real Estate Network. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNERENNH-4874674)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1990ot_0cU4B6Uq00

14 South Dorr Way, Wakefield, 03830

2 Beds 2 Baths | $279,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,446 Square Feet | Built in 1981

A lot of charm and character in this well cared for cottage. Enclosed and heated porch, vaulted ceiling, large deck and flat backyard. There is a bonus and family room in the basement with a utility room with walkout. Walk directly across the street to the private sandy beach on beautiful Belleau Lake. Perfect spot to enjoy all the recreational activities this lakes region has to offer. Close to skiing, golf, local restaurants, post office and stores. Delayed showings until August 28th at open house from 10-12pm

For open house information, contact Adam Dow, Keller Williams Lakes & Mountains Realty at 603-610-8500

Copyright © 2021 New England Real Estate Network. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNERENNH-4879283)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=267D7L_0cU4B6Uq00

30 Circuit Road, Ossipee, 03864

3 Beds 2 Baths | $389,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,439 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Looking for a home where you can try living off the land? A place where you can have farm animals, lots of gardens & still be able to jump on the highway or shop without driving for miles? Come to Granite, a village of Ossipee with lots of undeveloped land & space to breathe! Set back from the road, this roomy cape has it all. Formerly a working farm, the barn has power & water, there's a large shed out front with power that was the farm stand & lots of garden spaace. Inside the home has lots to offer too! Front to back living dining room wraps around to the kitchen. Relax in the living room in front of the fireplace or when it gets really chilly, light a fire in the kitchen stove, keeping you warm and cooking dinner! Large country kitchen with french doors giving you nice bright sunlight & a view of the back yard. Handy first floor master has a 3/4 bath. Off the kitchen is a 1/2 bath in the handy work area, beyond that there is a closet that formerly had the washer/dryer in it, the back hallway that leads you to the porch & attached 2 car garage! Drive in & you don't have to get wet carrying in the groceries! 2 very large bedrooms on the 2nd floor share a full bath. Wired for a generator so you can be ready if the winter storms bring a power outage. While this will be your piece of heaven out in the woods, route 16 is only a few miles down the road along with grocery, drug, feed store and more! Just two much to list, come check this one out today!

For open house information, contact Carol Gartland, Exit Realty Leaders at 603-539-9595

Copyright © 2021 New England Real Estate Network. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNERENNH-4884080)

See more property details

Parsonsfield News Beat

Parsonsfield News Beat

Parsonsfield, ME
ABOUT

With Parsonsfield News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

