Take a look at these homes on the Rabun Gap market now

527 Mountainside Drive, Rabun Gap, 30568 3 Beds 2 Baths | $296,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,624 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Wonderful opportunity to own a Rabun Gap Home in a nice quiet area, on 2.19 acres with plenty of parking, workshop or parking garage, along with a covered carport for RV or Boat. The home features 3 bedrooms , 2 full baths, a large spacious living room with access to porches and lots of outdoor living space. Wood burning fireplace, and very well landscaped with some fenced yard area. Very large lot, community well water, and paved street. NOTICE: DECK IN LOWER YARD IS IN PROCESS OF HAVING WEAK DECK BOARDS REPLACED, PLEASE AVOID FOR SAFETY.

For open house information, contact Frank Parsons, Poss Realty at 706-782-2121

47 Integrity Mountain Rd, Otto, 28763 3 Beds 2 Baths | $174,900 | Mobile Home | 1,782 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Back on the Market - no fault of the Seller! Great Opportunity to own a Mountain Paradise with space for Mom or Guests under $200k! This beautiful Home sits on a mountain side allowing you to have privacy, view abundant wildlife daily, and enjoy fresh air. 1.4 acres offers privacy and established fruit trees. Very low maintenance! The home backs up to the Nantahala National Forest for additional outdoor exploration. Inside, you will find Three bedrooms and two bathes with two large, open living spaces, one with a wood burning fireplace. Kitchen adjoins both living areas making it a great space for entertaining. Huge laundry and Mud room. ALL Appliances remain. Great reception for TV and Internet. Being Sold As-Is. Right next door, you will find a spacious efficiency that is great for Mom, Dad, teenage kids, or use as a guest house with a fully equipped kitchen! Two relaxing outdoors spaces; one covered-screened porch, the other a nice side deck where you can grill or star gaze on a clear night. Don't miss this opportunity to enjoy the countryside here in the Mountains, in the small town of Otto. 5/10 of a mile is on gravel/dirt road.

For open house information, contact Allison MacDowell, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Paracle at 704-912-4020

4130 Wolffork Road, Rabun Gap, 30568 4 Beds 3 Baths | $474,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,048 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Incredible custom 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in the heart of Wolffork Valley. Gorgeous mountain and valley views from every window. This home has been completely restored while remembering the intricate design of the original style. New roof, siding, decks, stone walkways and landscaping, windows, flooring and paint. Concrete countertops, high ceilings, tile bathrooms and huge windows to take in all the views and natural light. So many thoughtful details, you just have to see it.

For open house information, contact Diane Bkacj Brown, The Norton Agency at 706-754-5700

150 Nantahala Cir, Otto, 28763 2 Beds 3 Baths | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,333 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Private cottage nestled in quiet neighborhood featuring vaulted ceilings, a stone fireplace and screened porch overlooking a beautiful WNC mountain view. Two bedroom, two and a half bath with bonus loft. Peer out the window and you may find a fawn crossing the grounds through the surrounding woods. Main level living and high speed cable internet available. Spacious master with walk-in closet and en-suite bath updated with new vanity, flooring, and shower. Around 2150 sq. ft. under roof with 550+ sq. ft. of screened porch and deck with mountain laurel railing. New metal roof in 2001, private community with estate sized, well-maintained lots. The home is paved to door with an attached oversized two-car garage and easy access to 441S.

For open house information, contact Becky Ramey, RE/MAX Elite Realty at 828-349-4600