Check out these homes for sale in Dubois now

(Dubois, WY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Dubois will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

59 Porcupine, Dubois, 82513 3 Beds 2 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,456 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Get ready to put your own touch on this unfinished, new construction home nestled in the mountains. This 3,456 sq. ft. home offers 3 bedrooms and 1 bath on the main level with cathedral ceilings and an open floor plan. The custom built staircase leads to a large open living space and a second bathroom. If that isn't enough, you'll also find one more room built over the garage. Whether you need space for the kids, a theater room, or storage, this space would be perfect. All of this is situated on 2.7 acres.

403 N 1St, Dubois, 82513 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | 1,375 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Enjoy the spacious features in this 3br/2ba home. New siding and flooring throughout make this space move in ready. Enjoy all the comforts of town living within walking distance to downtown, the library, and Dubois schools. Fenced in yard for the pets as well as a nice covered deck/patio make this property a must see. A 24x12 outbuilding with alley access is just right the right size for those DIY projects and storing all the yards items for winter months.

1068 Horse Creek Rd, Dubois, 82513 18 Beds 0 Bath | $3,500,000 | Single Family Residence | 15,016 Square Feet | Built in 1999

The Mill Iron Ranch is located near the beautiful Wind River and Absaroka mountains. Only 5 miles north of Dubois in the Horse Creek drainage. It was first homesteaded as a cattle ranch and later converted to a premier guest ranch. The property features a large lodge with a commercial kitchen, laundry and bar. The original tie-hack homestead cabin and schoolhouse remain at the heart of the ranch surrounded by 4 duplex cabins, office building and stable/tack room. Also on the property are 2 large metal storage buildings for equipment, hay barn and two additional homes which are currently producing rental income. Part of the acreage can be hayed with the remainder used for pasture. Water rights are available. This would be a great property as a corporate retreat or a guest ranch. More....

115 Clubhouse, Dubois, 82513 3 Beds 3 Baths | $435,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,696 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Surrounded by the natural splendor the Dubois area has to offer, this custom-built home is a mark of beauty all of its own. The 450+ sq. ft. deck overlooks the golf course and takes in the grandeur of the Wind River Mountain Range. Expansive windows open to mature landscaping and a fenced greenhouse/garden area, a true gardener's paradise. Enjoy the warmth and southern exposure of the sunroom where you'll find geraniums, several hanging plants and a lemon tree.

