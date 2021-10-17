CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cross Plains, TX

Check out these Cross Plains homes on the market

Cross Plains Dispatch
Cross Plains Dispatch
 6 days ago

(Cross Plains, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Cross Plains will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1txx1R_0cU4B3qf00

108 N Avenue D, Cross Plains, 76443

3 Beds 1 Bath | $18,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,148 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Tenant occupied property would make a great investment property or starter home priced to sell at just $23,000. This house has a metal roof, car port, and has a great rate of return on rental income vs purchase price. call today for your showing.

For open house information, contact Matthew Stovall, Trinity Ranch Land at 254-725-4181

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14581490)

See more property details

181 Mountain Street, Burkett, 76828

3 Beds 2 Baths | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,773 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Nice country living on 1.68 Acres in Burkett, Tx. 2014 Mobile Home with open living, Kitchen & Dining. Featuring large Island with Stacked Rock accents, lots of counter & cabinet space. 3 Bedrooms & 2 Baths. Master has large bath with soaking tub & separate shower, double vanities & walk in closet. Beautiful lot with large trees.

For open house information, contact Karen Lenz, Trinity Ranch Land at 254-725-4181

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14621279)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19TUPV_0cU4B3qf00

641 Hwy 36, Cross Plains, 76443

2 Beds 1 Bath | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,568 Square Feet | Built in 1948

This 2 bed 2 bath 934 sq ft frame home needs some TLC, it has been a rental in the past & was left in poor condition with missing doors on most rooms and missing cabinet doors. It has most currently being used for storage, seller will begin removing contents soon. The roof has metal on one side & composition shingles on the other side. There is a nice chain link fence around it for dogs. The work shop next door has about 4400 sq ft inside the walls with a 480 sq ft canopy out front. This also has been used for storage but the contents will be removed from it as well. This property has Hwy 36 frontage for a business and the house could be repaired and used as a business, residence or rental income.

For open house information, contact Shana Hinyard, Hinyard Farm and Ranch LLC at 325-660-5719

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14560703)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KZwAm_0cU4B3qf00

701 S Main Street, Cross Plains, 76443

3 Beds 2 Baths | $54,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1928

701 S Main (Highway 206) Lot 11-12, Block 90, Central Addition

For open house information, contact Jon Rogers, Trinity Ranch Land at 817-482-6386

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14667604)

See more property details

