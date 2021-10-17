Take a look at these homes for sale in Hosford

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hosford, FL

Hosford Dispatch
Hosford Dispatch
 6 days ago

(Hosford, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Hosford will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

10382 8Th St, Bristol, 32321

2 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Mobile Home | 900 Square Feet | Built in 1991

BEAUTIFUL TRANQUIL HOME, WITH A WOOD BUILT ADDITION, AJOINING THIS MOBILE HOME THAT WAS ADDED ON, 1 BATH 1 BEDROOM 1 KITCHEN/DINNING ROOM. A BACK PORCH WHICH CONTECTS THE TWO. THE QUIET COUNTRY SETTING THAT IS IN WALKING DISTANCE TO THE LOCAL RESTAURANT, (CAPT KELLY'S GRILL) ALONG WITH TRAILS AROUND THE CREEK THAT HAS LOVELY SITTING AREAS, GREAT FOR BIRD WATCHING AND IT HAS 3 STORAGE BUILDINGS ON THIS PROPERTY. NATURE AT IT'S BEST.

12219 Nw Rockbluff, Bristol, 32321

2 Beds 1 Bath | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 672 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath home that has brand new CHA, new vinyl plank flooring throughout, new appliances (including a washer and dryer), new tub, new cabinets and counter tops, new toilet, new deck, freshly painted, and with a huge storage shed. All measurements are approximate, so verify if important. Owner/Agent.

