Check out these homes for sale in Griswold now

(Griswold, IA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Griswold. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

907 4Th Street, Griswold, 51535 2 Beds 2 Baths | $156,900 | Townhouse | 1,049 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Check out this new duplex home @ 907 4th Street, Griswold. The East side (905) is finished, but if you want to have a choice on some of the finishes on the East side (907), you may choose before it is completed. The units are planned to mirror each other, both offer zero entry with 2 bedrooms and 1 3/4 baths plus an open floor plan. The kitchen has granite counter tops and open to the living room, main floor laundry. The master bath offers a large walk in shower. Make an appointment today to view either or side. Better yet purchase entire property as a income producing property. You can live in one side and rent the other.

1010 Main Street, Griswold, 51535 2 Beds 1 Bath | $59,000 | Single Family Residence | 777 Square Feet | Built in 1942

This 2 Bedroom 1 bath home is a perfect starter home located on a corner lot. It has been well maintained and is a good quality home. Call today to schedule a showing.

