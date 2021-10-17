CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Griswold, IA

Check out these homes for sale in Griswold now

Griswold Updates
Griswold Updates
 6 days ago

(Griswold, IA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Griswold. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23zFxv_0cU4B15D00

907 4Th Street, Griswold, 51535

2 Beds 2 Baths | $156,900 | Townhouse | 1,049 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Check out this new duplex home @ 907 4th Street, Griswold. The East side (905) is finished, but if you want to have a choice on some of the finishes on the East side (907), you may choose before it is completed. The units are planned to mirror each other, both offer zero entry with 2 bedrooms and 1 3/4 baths plus an open floor plan. The kitchen has granite counter tops and open to the living room, main floor laundry. The master bath offers a large walk in shower. Make an appointment today to view either or side. Better yet purchase entire property as a income producing property. You can live in one side and rent the other.

For open house information, contact Heather Pelzer, Keller Williams Realty at 402-884-4800

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Iowa Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWIARIA-21-1465)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BClRx_0cU4B15D00

1010 Main Street, Griswold, 51535

2 Beds 1 Bath | $59,000 | Single Family Residence | 777 Square Feet | Built in 1942

This 2 Bedroom 1 bath home is a perfect starter home located on a corner lot. It has been well maintained and is a good quality home. Call today to schedule a showing.

For open house information, contact Heather Pelzer, Keller Williams Realty at 402-884-4800

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Iowa Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWIARIA-21-1491)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

CDC: More Americans getting COVID booster shot than those who remain unvaccinated

According to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who are already fully vaccinated are showing up to get their COVID booster shot in greater numbers than those not yet vaccinated. This comes after the FDA on Wednesday granted emergency use authorization to vaccine booster shots from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, clearing the way for millions to be eligible for extra protection against the coronavirus. Elise Preston has the latest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Business
City
Griswold, IA
Iowa State
Iowa Real Estate
The Hill

Biden remarks on Taiwan leave administration scrambling

President Biden ’s public remarks Thursday that the United States would come to Taiwan’s defense if it were attacked by China left White House officials scrambling to explain it did not represent a shift in U.S. policy. The comments come amid historically high tensions with China over trade, human rights,...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Keller Williams Realty
Reuters

Turkey to expel U.S. envoy and nine others, Erdogan says

ISTANBUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he had told his foreign ministry to expel the ambassadors of the United States and nine other Western countries for demanding the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala. Seven of the ambassadors represent Turkey's NATO allies and the...
U.S. POLITICS
Griswold Updates

Griswold Updates

Griswold, IA
17
Followers
275
Post
980
Views
ABOUT

With Griswold Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy