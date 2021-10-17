House hunt Atkins: See what’s on the market now

(Atkins, VA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Atkins will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

211 Valley View Ave, Rural Retreat, 24368 2 Beds 2 Baths | $119,000 | Single Family Residence | 864 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Here is a well-maintained 2 bedroom house conveniently located in the town of Rural Retreat. The kitchen was remodeled last year, and the home has newer paint and flooring throughout. There are linen closets in each bathroom, and the laundry room comes with storage cabinets and a laundry sink. Outside, the large back deck is welcoming and ready for your patio furniture and grill. It overlooks the level yard that has fencing on two sides which could be finished with plenty of room for pets or a garden. Call today and let us show it to you!

6148 W Troutdale Highway, Troutdale, 24378 2 Beds 1 Bath | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,012 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Nice starter with lots of recent upgrades! This two bedroom (Most recently had been used as a three bedroom) home sits on just under an acre of land and features a newly installed back up Generac generator and Propane tank that was added this spring, a 2.5 year old heat pump, upgraded well with new pump installed approximately two years ago. Plentiful office space is a very nice plus in todays work at home trend. A washroom addition within the last two years. Metal Roof, Tilt windows and Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher recently upgraded! . The room identified as an office in this listing has always been used as a bedroom by the seller, but the listing agent cannot refer to it as a bedroom because it does not have a closet. Chain link fenced dog run or play yard. Located about 1/4 mile from the Grayson Highlands School. Stocked trout stream within 3 miles, New River is within 6 miles and Grayson Highlands State Park about 10 miles away.

2244 Camp Road, Sugar Grove, 24375 3 Beds 2 Baths | $68,900 | Single Family Residence | 971 Square Feet | Built in 1983

RUSTIC CABIN ON .48 ACRES ON CAMP ROAD. BEAUTIFUL VIEW OF THE COUNTRYSIDE AND ROLLING PASTURES AWAITS THE NEW OWNER. THIS PROPERTY IS READY FOR THE NEW OWNERS UPDATES. THE PROPERTY CAN SLEEP 8 COMFORTABLY. THE OPEN FLOOR PLAN GIVES ALL THE SPACE YOU WILL NEED FOR COOKING AND ENTERTAINING. THERE IS AN OUTBUILDING FOR STORAGE. THIS CABIN IS THE PERFECT GETAWAY, HURRY AND CHECK IT OUT!! BUYER AND BUYERS AGENT TO RESEARCH INTERNET OPTIONS. HOA IS YEARLY.

336 W Chilhowie St, Marion, 24354 2 Beds 1 Bath | $36,825 | Single Family Residence | 1,016 Square Feet | Built in 1960

If you are looking for a house to remodel, this is it! Great location, close enough to walk to town, yet far enough away so that you are not too close to town. House is being sold as is, where is. Seller makes no guarantee. Selling for tax assessment. Medicaid sell. Tax Map #188-99-4 also included. Total Tax assessment is $49,100.

