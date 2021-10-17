Deadwood-curious? These homes are on the market

(Deadwood, SD) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Deadwood. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

2352 S Fulton Street, Sturgis, 57785 4 Beds 3 Baths | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,288 Square Feet | Built in 1963

This home does not disappoint! From the moment you enter, you will be amazed by all the beautiful upgrades in addition to the amazing flow. You will love the utilization of space with loads of closet space both inside & an abundance outside. The open stoop greets you with a custom powder coated metal railing, which is also featured down the hall inside the home. 3 massive picture windows allow natural light to flood the space, highlighting the luxury vinyl flooring that flows throughout the kitchen, dining, living room and halls/baths. Main floor features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a generous laundry room with great storage and pantry. In the basement, there is a 9x13 storage/workshop space with an additional 20x24 VERY clean, concrete floor crawl space for extra storage. 22x13 basement has been used as a gigantic bedroom (NTC) for past 2 homeowners, as it has 2 separate closets & private bath. This space could function differently for whatever your personal needs are! Backyard area offers a wood privacy fence, 14x12 firepit area, 13x8 concrete patio with bump out for grill to sit. a built in 2x8 shed runs along the side of the home for your yard storage needs.

For open house information, contact Liz Clement, RE/MAX In The Hills at 605-642-2500

3042 Trailhead Loop, Sturgis, 57785 3 Beds 2 Baths | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,153 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This amazing property has been designed and created by Sturgis natives and business owners, Rod & Cassie Bradley. Inspired to create a neighborhood to foster home ownership and to take full advantage of the outdoor elements our community has to offer, the Trailhead neighborhood became a reality. These twenty-three homes at the mouth of Vanocker Canyon are located directly on the municipal bike path to access the Sturgis Dams and Black Hills National Forest. Less than 2 miles from legendary Sturgis Main Street and easy access to I-90, these homes are intended for residents taking full advantage of what it means to live and work in the Black Hills. For first time home buyers, these homes qualify for Rural Development 100% financing. Both three-bedroom and two-bedroom models are available, all with two full bathrooms. Some models include a garage in the advertised price, but all homes have the space to add a garage now or in years to come.

For open house information, contact Dixie Olson, Properties Unlimited Realty at 605-347-7644

2314 Colorado Drive, Sturgis, 57785 3 Beds 2 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,920 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Listed by Cheri St. Pierre, Realtor - Keller Williams Realty Black Hills (605) 390-2481. Ranch-style home on a quiet dead-end street with next to no traffic, just blocks from schools and Main Street! Sun-splashed kitchen with dining area that leads out to an open deck overlooking the fenced in backyard. Sizeable living room plus highly desirable 3 bedrooms on the main, including a large master bedroom, 3/4 bath, and laundry area. Unfinished basement opens up loads of opportunities for customization and equity building as well as another 3/4th bath. Detached 2-stall garage offers great storage. Backyard showcases a lovely patio and garden area.

For open house information, contact Cheri St. Pierre, Keller Williams Realty Black Hills Spearfish at 605-343-7500

3024 Trailhead Loop, Sturgis, 57785 3 Beds 2 Baths | $190,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,153 Square Feet | Built in 2021

For open house information, contact Dixie Olson, Properties Unlimited Realty at 605-347-7644