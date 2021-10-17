Take a look at these homes on the Enterprise market now

(Enterprise, UT) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Enterprise. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

131 E 650 S, Enterprise, 84725 4 Beds 4 Baths | $738,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,111 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Come enjoy this beautiful newly built home in Enterprise, Utah. This home was built at the end of 2019 and sits on 0.44 acres. It's 3111 sqft, has 4bd, 3.5 ba, 2 car garage. The home has gas hookups in the backyard for an outdoor kitchen. Beautiful mountain views. It has a small door in the backyard for some underground storage under the house. Come settle down in this beautiful rural home.

For open house information, contact HUNTER FOWLER, KW ST GEORGE KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY at 435-767-9801

177 S Stagecoach, Brookside, 84782 3 Beds 2 Baths | $750,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,607 Square Feet | Built in 1998

HIGHLY DESIRABLE, COOL COUNTRY SETTING BUT STILL SHORT DRIVE TO TOWN. NESTLED ON A BEAUTIFUL HILL SIDE THIS HOME OFFERS PRIVACY, PEACE, TRANQUILITY AND BEAUTY. SPACIOUS LARGE ROOM & LARGE KITCHEN/LIVING AREA. LARGE SHOP FOR ALL YOUR TOYS. BONUS SPACE NOT INCLUDED IN SQ CONSISTING OF COLD STORAGE, UNFINISHED STORAGE AREA WITH SMALL WORK SPACE & EXTERIOR ENTRANCE. SEE EASEMENT DISCLOSURE

For open house information, contact TAMMIE RICHESON, RED ROCK REAL ESTATE at 435-275-2775