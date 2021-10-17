CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bremond, TX

On the hunt for a home in Bremond? These houses are on the market

Bremond Updates
Bremond Updates
 6 days ago

(Bremond, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Bremond. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

521 E Colorado Street, Bremond, 76629

3 Beds 2 Baths | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,291 Square Feet | Built in 2006

3 bed, 2 full bath home built in 2006! Over half an acre lot with nice trees and the cutest storage shed! Enjoy the peaceful sun room! Custom built oakwood kitchen cabinets. Breakfast area by the bay windows! This home is equipped with an in-home generator that automatically comes on if the power goes out! Gas fireplace. Spacious bedrooms with large closets. 2 car attached garage with shelving and storage. Master bed/bath with his and her closest and sinks. Laundry room located in the garage. Covered concrete porch. Screened windows!

For open house information, contact Taylor McGough, Greater Waco Realty, Inc. at 254-230-4222

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TeGny_0cU4AwuE00

1059 Hwy 14, Kosse, 76653

3 Beds 2 Baths | $674,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,220 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Fall in love with this charming Falls County property. Centrally located between Bryan/College Station and Waco, with quick access to I-45. The rolling terrain features a meandering wet weather creek and 2 large ponds. A perfect mix of wooded and open pastures. On almost 70 acres - the possibilities are endless. The covered front porch welcomes you. Originally constructed in 1962 this ranch-style home has ample space and potential. Featuring 2220 sqft, 3 oversized bedrooms and 2 large baths with storage galore. The wood burning fireplace is ready to keep you cozy come this winter. The attached 2 car garage has bonus additional working space and sink. Towering pecan trees surround the home and provide a wonderfully shaded backyard. Property also features storage shed with roll up door (25' x 16'), and barn (50' x 44’). Significant remodel was completed in 1991. Home is fully electric and on Tri-county water. Roof and HVAC was replaced in 2017/18. Zoned Bremond ISD. Property frontage on Highway 14 and CR 271. Location: Waco 48 miles, Temple 53 miles, College Station 55 miles, I-45 45 miles, Bremond 6 miles. Enjoy family, recreation, and bring your livestock to create a new homestead or great getaway!

For open house information, contact Ashley Childs, Walsh &Mangan Premier RE Group at 979-690-9977

