CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Edgewood, IA

Top homes for sale in Edgewood

Edgewood Voice
Edgewood Voice
 6 days ago

(Edgewood, IA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Edgewood. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L3mv8_0cU4Au8m00

101 Nw Oak, Elkader, 52043

5 Beds 3 Baths | $279,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,400 Square Feet | Built in 1870

Opportunities abound, this home could be an Air BnB, a duplex, a family home with mother in law suite, an artist studio... With quiet strength and historic beauty, the 1867 Schmidt House is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. it is an excellent example of the town`s steadfast mission to continually thrive on its historical foundation. This two story brick features Federal~style architecture. This 4~5 bedroom, 3 bath home stands proudly with a 2.4 acre bluff and large front yard to adorn it. The garden shed and 2 car garage complete the package. The spacious rooms and large kitchen are perfect for entertaining friends and family!! The home boasts original shutters and most of the original pine floors as well as many of the glass panes in the six~over~six sash windows are original. Call now to see this functional, practical well maintained historic treasure!!!

For open house information, contact Anne Dykstra, A & J Petersburg Agency at 563-382-3627

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Iowa Regional Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WCFBORIA-20213582)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EzXyc_0cU4Au8m00

206 W Mission, Strawberry Point, 52076

3 Beds 2 Baths | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,780 Square Feet | Built in 1909

Sought-after Queen Anne home in Strawberry Point. With 3 bedrooms, 1 3/4 baths, formal dining room, main floor and upper level laundry and 3 sets of pocket doors, there is so much to love! All new kitchen flooring, cabinets and granite countertops. There are some minor finishing touches to be done on the lower level bathroom but all construction materials are on site. This home is full of history and character! Come see for yourself!

For open house information, contact Carol Thomas, Cornerstone Realtors-Strawberry Point at 563-920-4102

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Iowa Regional Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WCFBORIA-20211464)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zNKsK_0cU4Au8m00

21652 Grandview, Elkader, 52043

2 Beds 2 Baths | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,433 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This property is 1.99 Acers and just 5 minutes from Elkader on a hard surfaced road. This home features 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms with a large living area on the main level! The upper level features the 2 bedrooms with an updated bathroom and a new ceramic tile shower. The 24x80 garage has all the room you need for your cars, toys or storage! A new septic will be installed before the new owners take ownership! only cash offers or conventional loans will be accepted.

For open house information, contact Joe Sylvester, Ole's 5 Star Realty, LLC at 563-252-2747

Copyright © 2021 East Central Iowa Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DMLSIA-143224)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fQ1cY_0cU4Au8m00

313 3Rd, Garber, 52048

2 Beds 1 Bath | $84,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,212 Square Feet | Built in 1920

This is a very well maintained home in the small community of Garber, Iowa. 2 bedrooms and the full bath on the main level. Laundry hookups on the main level as well as in the basement. New siding, new windows and roof with sheeting and shingles are just some of the updates. A large room and also a family room/office space. 2 decks, singe care garage under the main level and a single car detached on the property.

For open house information, contact Joe Sylvester, Ole's 5 Star Realty, LLC at 563-252-2747

Copyright © 2021 East Central Iowa Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DMLSIA-143114)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

CDC: More Americans getting COVID booster shot than those who remain unvaccinated

According to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who are already fully vaccinated are showing up to get their COVID booster shot in greater numbers than those not yet vaccinated. This comes after the FDA on Wednesday granted emergency use authorization to vaccine booster shots from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, clearing the way for millions to be eligible for extra protection against the coronavirus. Elise Preston has the latest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
City
Edgewood, IA
Iowa State
Iowa Real Estate
City
Garber, IA
City
Elkader, IA
The Hill

Biden remarks on Taiwan leave administration scrambling

President Biden ’s public remarks Thursday that the United States would come to Taiwan’s defense if it were attacked by China left White House officials scrambling to explain it did not represent a shift in U.S. policy. The comments come amid historically high tensions with China over trade, human rights,...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Air Bnb#Schmidt House#J Petersburg Agency#Cornerstone Realtors
Reuters

Turkey to expel U.S. envoy and nine others, Erdogan says

ISTANBUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he had told his foreign ministry to expel the ambassadors of the United States and nine other Western countries for demanding the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala. Seven of the ambassadors represent Turkey's NATO allies and the...
U.S. POLITICS
Edgewood Voice

Edgewood Voice

Edgewood, IA
15
Followers
289
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Edgewood Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy