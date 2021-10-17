Top homes for sale in Edgewood

(Edgewood, IA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Edgewood. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

101 Nw Oak, Elkader, 52043 5 Beds 3 Baths | $279,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,400 Square Feet | Built in 1870

Opportunities abound, this home could be an Air BnB, a duplex, a family home with mother in law suite, an artist studio... With quiet strength and historic beauty, the 1867 Schmidt House is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. it is an excellent example of the town`s steadfast mission to continually thrive on its historical foundation. This two story brick features Federal~style architecture. This 4~5 bedroom, 3 bath home stands proudly with a 2.4 acre bluff and large front yard to adorn it. The garden shed and 2 car garage complete the package. The spacious rooms and large kitchen are perfect for entertaining friends and family!! The home boasts original shutters and most of the original pine floors as well as many of the glass panes in the six~over~six sash windows are original. Call now to see this functional, practical well maintained historic treasure!!!

206 W Mission, Strawberry Point, 52076 3 Beds 2 Baths | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,780 Square Feet | Built in 1909

Sought-after Queen Anne home in Strawberry Point. With 3 bedrooms, 1 3/4 baths, formal dining room, main floor and upper level laundry and 3 sets of pocket doors, there is so much to love! All new kitchen flooring, cabinets and granite countertops. There are some minor finishing touches to be done on the lower level bathroom but all construction materials are on site. This home is full of history and character! Come see for yourself!

21652 Grandview, Elkader, 52043 2 Beds 2 Baths | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,433 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This property is 1.99 Acers and just 5 minutes from Elkader on a hard surfaced road. This home features 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms with a large living area on the main level! The upper level features the 2 bedrooms with an updated bathroom and a new ceramic tile shower. The 24x80 garage has all the room you need for your cars, toys or storage! A new septic will be installed before the new owners take ownership! only cash offers or conventional loans will be accepted.

313 3Rd, Garber, 52048 2 Beds 1 Bath | $84,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,212 Square Feet | Built in 1920

This is a very well maintained home in the small community of Garber, Iowa. 2 bedrooms and the full bath on the main level. Laundry hookups on the main level as well as in the basement. New siding, new windows and roof with sheeting and shingles are just some of the updates. A large room and also a family room/office space. 2 decks, singe care garage under the main level and a single car detached on the property.

