House hunt Seeley Lake: See what’s on the market now

(Seeley Lake, MT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Seeley Lake will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

2913 Hwy 83 N, Seeley Lake, 59868 3 Beds 3 Baths | $975,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,251 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Clearwater River Log Home – This Rustics Log Home is situated on 27 + acres in the riverfront meadow as you enter the mountain town of Seeley Lake. The acreage is mostly flat with great pasture or hay ground including irrigation water rights. Waterfowl and many whitetail deer are drawn to the approx. 1 acre pond and over 900' of Clearwater River frontage. The mountain scenery is simply breathtaking as your views look to the snow-capped peaks of the Bob Marshall Wilderness. The 2,251 sq ft log home has vaulted ceilings, 3 bedrooms, including a main floor master bedroom, updated kitchen, 3 baths and a hobby room. The living room has log home warmth from a free standing propane stove on a river rock hearth. Deed restriction allows for 1 dwelling on the parcel.

649 Spruce Drive, Seeley Lake, 59868 3 Beds 3 Baths | $349,000 | Manufactured Home | 2,688 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Motivated Sellers! This spacious, 2,688 sq ft home has 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 spacious bonus rooms and tons of room for storage. Located in the heart of Seeley Lake and within easy walking distance to everything in town, including both schools, and only minutes to the lake. Situated on a double lot, with .386 acres, there is a large, 24x46 shop that also has an enclosed storage area inside, a 12x14 storage shed and a 10x16 wood shed that gives you plenty of storage space and room for your toys! The large back deck was built for an inset hot tub, giving you plenty of space for a bit of R&R or outdoor entertaining where you can enjoy the landscaped waterfall with koi pond and epic sunsets. Call Shana Marx at 406.677.0077 or your real estate professional to schedule your viewing.

3186 Hwy 83 North, Seeley Lake, 59868 1 Bed 2 Baths | $799,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,600 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Huge business potential in the beautiful and busy town of Seeley Lake. This commercial property was remodeled and is currently operating as an Espresso/Old Fashion Ice Cream Parlor which also offers baked goods and retail merchandise sales. The property offers on street parking as well as high traffic visibility as it sits on a half acre of Highway 83 frontage. To add to the list of features this property has a landscaped park area able to accommodate many types of events including but not limited to farmers markets, car shows, performances, bbq's and family events. Another huge upside to this property is the potential to live in or collect rental income from the full living quarters situated above the commercial space.

43008 Hwy 200 East, Seeley Lake, 59868 3 Beds 1 Bath | $198,900 | Manufactured Home | 500 Square Feet | Built in 1981

3 bedroom trailer on 2.11 acres located within commute distance to Missoula or Seeley Lake. Near the Clearwater River and the big Blackfoot River.

