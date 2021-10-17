Take a look at these homes on the Hoyt Lakes market now

(Hoyt Lakes, MN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Hoyt Lakes than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

209 Dorchester Drive, Hoyt Lakes, 55750 2 Beds 2 Baths | $49,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,704 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Quaint 2 bedroom 1.5 bath home sitting on a larger lot in Hoyt Lakes. The main level has been remodeled to feature a larger living room and formal dining room. There is 1 main level bedroom, 1 large upper level bedroom, and 3 additional rooms in the lower level along with a 1/2 bath. There is an attached garage and a larger fenced in backyard.

For open house information, contact Betsy Clark, Northwoods Land Office, Inc at 218-753-2300

418 Arlington Road, Hoyt Lakes, 55750 3 Beds 1 Bath | $50,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,495 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Check out this 3 bedroom 1 bath home with an updated metal roof and steel siding. The home has some other updates including flooring and a back storage shed. If you're looking for a house with good bones and needs a little elbow grease, this is the one!

For open house information, contact Betsy Clark, Northwoods Land Office, Inc at 218-753-2300

218 Kent Road, Hoyt Lakes, 55750 4 Beds 2 Baths | $59,850 | Single Family Residence | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Four bedroom, one and a half baths, full unfinished basement, shed, and a 1 car attached garage all on .17 acres.

For open house information, contact MICHELLE LYONS, RANGE CITIES REALTY & METRO CITIES REALT at 218-740-3116

5347 Road 48, Aurora, 55705 3 Beds 1 Bath | $119,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Motivated sellers! Cozy, 3 bedroom ranch style home situated on 10 acres, front half of property is lawn with fruit trees and a garden, and behind the house is up north forest. A livable project home, with tons of storage, a large rec/family room and large bedrooms. 2 furnaces which are propane fueled with the optional use of free standing wood burning stove to ease fuel costs. Detached 3 car garage makes for lots of outdoor storage.

For open house information, contact Sheri Israel, Z' Up North Realty at 218-827-2288