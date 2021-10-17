CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoyt Lakes, MN

Take a look at these homes on the Hoyt Lakes market now

Hoyt Lakes Daily
 6 days ago

(Hoyt Lakes, MN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Hoyt Lakes than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uUb2N_0cU4AsNK00

209 Dorchester Drive, Hoyt Lakes, 55750

2 Beds 2 Baths | $49,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,704 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Quaint 2 bedroom 1.5 bath home sitting on a larger lot in Hoyt Lakes. The main level has been remodeled to feature a larger living room and formal dining room. There is 1 main level bedroom, 1 large upper level bedroom, and 3 additional rooms in the lower level along with a 1/2 bath. There is an attached garage and a larger fenced in backyard.

For open house information, contact Betsy Clark, Northwoods Land Office, Inc at 218-753-2300

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-5757226)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tr2gY_0cU4AsNK00

418 Arlington Road, Hoyt Lakes, 55750

3 Beds 1 Bath | $50,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,495 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Check out this 3 bedroom 1 bath home with an updated metal roof and steel siding. The home has some other updates including flooring and a back storage shed. If you're looking for a house with good bones and needs a little elbow grease, this is the one!

For open house information, contact Betsy Clark, Northwoods Land Office, Inc at 218-753-2300

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6097586)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kj4KV_0cU4AsNK00

218 Kent Road, Hoyt Lakes, 55750

4 Beds 2 Baths | $59,850 | Single Family Residence | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Four bedroom, one and a half baths, full unfinished basement, shed, and a 1 car attached garage all on .17 acres.

For open house information, contact MICHELLE LYONS, RANGE CITIES REALTY & METRO CITIES REALT at 218-740-3116

Copyright © 2021 Fannie Mae. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FNMA-C2001D7)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YM5Aa_0cU4AsNK00

5347 Road 48, Aurora, 55705

3 Beds 1 Bath | $119,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Motivated sellers! Cozy, 3 bedroom ranch style home situated on 10 acres, front half of property is lawn with fruit trees and a garden, and behind the house is up north forest. A livable project home, with tons of storage, a large rec/family room and large bedrooms. 2 furnaces which are propane fueled with the optional use of free standing wood burning stove to ease fuel costs. Detached 3 car garage makes for lots of outdoor storage.

For open house information, contact Sheri Israel, Z' Up North Realty at 218-827-2288

Copyright © 2021 Range Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAORMN-141600)

See more property details

Hoyt Lakes, MN
ABOUT

With Hoyt Lakes Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

