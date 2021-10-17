On the hunt for a home in Dolan Springs? These houses are on the market

(Dolan Springs, AZ) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Dolan Springs than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

18900 N Revena Drive, Dolan Springs, 86441 3 Beds 2 Baths | $99,950 | Manufactured Home | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 1980

THE PERFECT DESERT RETREAT...3 LOTS INCLUDED IN SALE 327-03-071 (1.05 ACRE), 327-03-101 (1.05 ACRE),327-03-108 (1.05 ACRE) TOTALING 3.15 ACRES :) THIS BRIGHT AND AIRY MANUFACTURED HOME OFFER A WIDE OPEN FLOOR PLAN. FRESHLY PAINTED ON THE EXTERIOR, NEW URETHANE ROOF 2020, ENTIRE NEW UNDERGROUND WATER SYSTEM WITH NEW PUMP HOUSE. 1700 GALLON UNDERGROUND TANK WITH ENTIRE PUMP SYSTEM . HEAVY DUTY DUAL AXLE WATER HAUL TRAILER INCLUDED WITH NEW TIRES. ABSOLUTE PERFECT HORSE PROPERTY WITH FULL FENCING . JUST BRING YOUR TOOTH BRUSH! SELLING FURNISHED READY TO GO. PROPANE GAS HOT WATER HEATER, AND STOVE. WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. WASHER, ELECTRIC DRYER, CENTRAL PROPANE HEATING SYSTEM. EVERYTHING INCLUDED TO START LIVING YOUR DESERT MOUNTAIN DREAMS. THE VIEWS GO ON FOR MILES AND MILES. SO QUIET AND TRANQUIL. IMMENSE METAL SEA CONTAIN AND ATTACHED CARPORT TO STORE ALL YOUR TOYS. SO MUCH ROOM TO ROAM...

16740 N Nolan Drive, Dolan Springs, 86441 2 Beds 2 Baths | $79,900 | Manufactured Home | 792 Square Feet | Built in 1981

THIS IS NOT YOUR TYPICAL FIXER-UPPER. The owner currently lives on this property which he has loved for so many years. This is an excellent starter home with UNLIMITED POTENTIAL. 1.16 ACRES CORNER LOT IN A GREAT EASY LOCATION WITH THE MOST AMAZING ARIZONA VIEWS. Many owners in this area show their pride of ownership with well-maintained homes. LET YOUR IMAGINATION RUN WITH THIS DESERT BEAUTY. The home features * Great floor plan * 2 bedrooms * 1.5 bathrooms * Split floor plan *Easy to get to (corner lot) * easy to haul your water has above ground storage tank in place * permitted septic system * fruit trees * storage shed * dog kennel * Fencing in the back of the house * excellent price tag * THIS PROPERTY HAS ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES!!! Enjoy your morning coffee feeling safe from busy crowded city living. This home & surroundings can offer your inner peace with great potential for gardening & animals. Start enjoying our night skies with thousands of stars. Nothing matters here but peace and quiet. A quick commute to Las Vegas, Kingman AZ, Laughlin NV, and the many beautiful lakes around our area. Make this home yours while you can.

6927 W Concho Drive, Dolan Springs, 86441 2 Beds 1 Bath | $79,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,062 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Adorable desert retreat in lovely Dolan Springs. Centrally located for an easy drive to Las Vegas or Laughlin, Colorado Rive, Lake Mead, Grand Canyon and Hoover Dam are a few popular points of interest. Dolan Springs has many amenities for recreation as well as daily living. Elementary school, grocery shopping, public library and many community involved activities for 4 wheeling groups, hiking trail systems and equestrian trails. This immaculately well maintained and updated home features 1062 square feet of living space with two bedrooms, a den, living room and eat in kitchen. The interior has been updated with nearly all new flooring (exception of master bedroom) new ceiling fans, built in cabinets and tables for extra storage and work space. Open cut outs in common rooms finished with maple wood for open concept and added aesthetic appeal. There is a screened and covered patio rear of the covered parking as well as an uncovered 8'x 22' deck on the opposite side for enjoying the beautiful outdoors. Utility room off screened patio for laundry and additional storage or work shop space, 108 square feet of usable space quickly accessible to the house from the covered patio out of the exposed weather. Additional work shop to the rear of the home is 8'x 20', as well as a detached shed with double doors built on a cement pad 10'x10'. Fully fenced quarter acre lot with large gate for RV or motor home access, plenty of space for parking toys or trailers, with a yard as meticulously cared for as the home. House does have an evaporative cooler, as well as two portable AC units for warm weather months, a traditional propane furnace and an Amish fire place for the cold weather months, all conveys with the home. This is truly a must tour home, where charm and character meet attention to detail in every aspect.

10821 N Aladdin Drive, Dolan Springs, 86441 2 Beds 2 Baths | $29,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,249 Square Feet | Built in 1994

5 ACRES FIXER-UPPER WITH SEPTIC JUST LISTED. LET YOUR IMAGINATION RUN WITH THIS DESERT BEAUTY. 5 ACRES YES 5 ACRES OF TRUE DESERT PARADISE. REMOTE & SECLUDED. IF YOU ARE SEEKING COMPLETE PRIVACY DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS LOCATION. NICE ROAD ACCESS TO THE PROPERTY. SO SERENE AND BEAUTIFUL THAT IT IS NEARLY IMPOSSIBLE TO DESCRIBE. BREATHTAKING 360 DEGREE VIEWS OF YOUR NEW ARIZONA DESERT PROPERTY. COME WAKE UP EVERY MORNING TO THIS BEAUTIFUL PICTURE. FIND YOUR INNER PEACE ON THIS OFF-GRID PARADIES. This home needs TLC. Seller selling AS-IS no clean up will be provided. Seller is stating that the home on this property is more work than their capabilities (PERFECT FOR HANDYMAN). ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES!!! PERFECT WEEKEND GETAWAY OR INVESTMENT. If you enjoy boating, fishing, hiking, swimming, and camping or any outdoor fun activities, this is the place for you. Taxes are low and NO HOA to maintain. The weather is mild all year round and the air is clean. Enjoy crisp clear star-studded skies. You will not be disappointed with this simple beautiful Southwest desert retreat. Dolan Springs is just about an hour from Las Vegas and 50 minutes to Bullhead and 30 minutes to Kingman. With Corridor 11 being built, this is a growing, happening area.

