House hunt Cove: See what’s on the market now

(Cove, AR) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Cove than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

3106 Trout Creek, Watson, 74963 4 Beds 2 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,184 Square Feet | Built in 1980

This one-of-a-kind property features 16.5 acres MOL and a custom-built home in the Kiamichi Mountains on a bluff overlooking the rushing Buffalo Creek. The 2100 sq ft home includes 4 bedrooms, 3 of which offer attached sitting rooms with large windows overlooking the creek. There are 2 full bathrooms and 2 living spaces as well as a dining area with 16 foot ceilings. The kitchen features a gas range, double ovens, and countertops which are specially produced oak and formica with beveled oak reveals. Ample storage is available within the kitchen cabinets, a mud room/pantry leading into the laundry, and an indoor accessible dirt walled cellar beneath its slab. There are 5 outbuildings, 1 of which houses a hot tub overlooking the creek. There are 2 large drive-through carports that can house several vehicles, each with attached storage rooms and a large storage room next to the house. A utility cabin and sundeck are next to the creek's swimming hole. Additional acreage is also available.

For open house information, contact Ashley Sheets, RE/MAX Freedom at 580-584-5005

277 & 281 Polk Road 24, Cove, 71937 3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,900 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Beautiful Rustic Manufactured Home (2018) Wood/Rock interior-exterior w/wood burning fireplace, large living rooms, bedrooms with walk in closets, garden tub in master, large laundry, sliding patio door goes out to porch, 2nd home on property is fixer upper that would be a great rental property or additional living quarters. Pond, storm cellar, fence, pasture, two septics + well. There is another home on the property of no value.

For open house information, contact Deedee Alston, RE/MAX Mena Real Estate, Inc. at 479-394-5000

279 Polk Road 24, Cove, 71937 3 Beds 2 Baths | $34,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,496 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Fixer-upper with potential on a gorgeous 2 acres! Older mobile home on the property could be fixed or a new trailer could be brought in. 28x40 shop has concrete floor. Great opportunity to build a starter home or your dream home.

For open house information, contact Brianna Cook, Select Realty at 479-394-7676