CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cove, AR

House hunt Cove: See what’s on the market now

Cove News Beat
Cove News Beat
 6 days ago

(Cove, AR) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Cove than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aamBv_0cU4Apj900

3106 Trout Creek, Watson, 74963

4 Beds 2 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,184 Square Feet | Built in 1980

This one-of-a-kind property features 16.5 acres MOL and a custom-built home in the Kiamichi Mountains on a bluff overlooking the rushing Buffalo Creek. The 2100 sq ft home includes 4 bedrooms, 3 of which offer attached sitting rooms with large windows overlooking the creek. There are 2 full bathrooms and 2 living spaces as well as a dining area with 16 foot ceilings. The kitchen features a gas range, double ovens, and countertops which are specially produced oak and formica with beveled oak reveals. Ample storage is available within the kitchen cabinets, a mud room/pantry leading into the laundry, and an indoor accessible dirt walled cellar beneath its slab. There are 5 outbuildings, 1 of which houses a hot tub overlooking the creek. There are 2 large drive-through carports that can house several vehicles, each with attached storage rooms and a large storage room next to the house. A utility cabin and sundeck are next to the creek's swimming hole. Additional acreage is also available.

For open house information, contact Ashley Sheets, RE/MAX Freedom at 580-584-5005

Copyright © 2021 MLSOK, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OCMAROK-957212)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NN7g6_0cU4Apj900

277 & 281 Polk Road 24, Cove, 71937

3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,900 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Beautiful Rustic Manufactured Home (2018) Wood/Rock interior-exterior w/wood burning fireplace, large living rooms, bedrooms with walk in closets, garden tub in master, large laundry, sliding patio door goes out to porch, 2nd home on property is fixer upper that would be a great rental property or additional living quarters. Pond, storm cellar, fence, pasture, two septics + well. There is another home on the property of no value.

For open house information, contact Deedee Alston, RE/MAX Mena Real Estate, Inc. at 479-394-5000

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-20027006)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1spwCS_0cU4Apj900

279 Polk Road 24, Cove, 71937

3 Beds 2 Baths | $34,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,496 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Fixer-upper with potential on a gorgeous 2 acres! Older mobile home on the property could be fixed or a new trailer could be brought in. 28x40 shop has concrete floor. Great opportunity to build a starter home or your dream home.

For open house information, contact Brianna Cook, Select Realty at 479-394-7676

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-20031645)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

CDC: More Americans getting COVID booster shot than those who remain unvaccinated

According to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who are already fully vaccinated are showing up to get their COVID booster shot in greater numbers than those not yet vaccinated. This comes after the FDA on Wednesday granted emergency use authorization to vaccine booster shots from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, clearing the way for millions to be eligible for extra protection against the coronavirus. Elise Preston has the latest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arkansas State
Arkansas Real Estate
City
Cove, AR
Local
Arkansas Business
The Hill

Biden remarks on Taiwan leave administration scrambling

President Biden ’s public remarks Thursday that the United States would come to Taiwan’s defense if it were attacked by China left White House officials scrambling to explain it did not represent a shift in U.S. policy. The comments come amid historically high tensions with China over trade, human rights,...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Home#House#Ar
Reuters

Turkey to expel U.S. envoy and nine others, Erdogan says

ISTANBUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he had told his foreign ministry to expel the ambassadors of the United States and nine other Western countries for demanding the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala. Seven of the ambassadors represent Turkey's NATO allies and the...
U.S. POLITICS
Cove News Beat

Cove News Beat

Cove, AR
19
Followers
281
Post
953
Views
ABOUT

With Cove News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy