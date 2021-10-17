Ennis-curious? These homes are on the market

(Ennis, MT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Ennis will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

21 Tolman Creek Rd, Ennis, 59729 1 Bed 1 Bath | $269,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,764 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Make this your hunting/fishing headquarters, or live in it while you build your dream house!! 20 Acres in Mustang Ranches, near the up-and-coming Ennis Airpark! This property is in convenient proximity to the Ennis Airpark, is only separated from the public ground by one lot, and these properties offer exclusive access to the Lee Metcalph Wilderness, between the Cedar Creek Ranch and the Grainger Ranches. There is a well, septic system, power, loafing shed, and an existing 1764sqft two level Cabin/Rustic home that is fully functioning and is included with the land AS-IS, Incredible views, Antelope and Elk for neighbors, and only 15 min to Ennis.

4560 Us Highway 287 N, Ennis, 59729 3 Beds 1 Bath | $1,375,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,252 Square Feet | Built in 1972

A true Montana classic property. This authentic log home sits by itself against the Fan Mountain backdrop and is bordered by a large ranch protected by conservation easement on 3 sides. It is the ultimate location with Cedar Creek running the length of the property, and only 5 minutes to Ennis, the world-famous Madison River and the Big Sky Airport. This single level 3BR/1BA, 1852SF home has charming built-in cabinets and the kitchen, dining room and living room have oak floors and amazing views from every window. The attached guest quarters has a lower level with a ¾ bath & sauna. Tucked back behind trees, this private spot features a furnished “cow camp” cabin and a rustic garden shed. This property allows for any number of uses with a 22,000SF indoor arena with 20 stalls and 2 tack rooms, a commercial building with 3 phase power, and 14.87 acres without any covenants or restrictions. Find your inner cowboy, fisherman or entrepreneur with this exceptional offering.

146 Trail Creek, Ennis, 59729 3 Beds 4 Baths | $1,550,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,001 Square Feet | Built in 2013

BACK ON MARKET! (was contingent on sale of buyer's home in a timeframe) Breathtaking custom home upgraded throughout. This immaculate split plan 3bd 3.5ba home offers private bath for each bedroom and a 4th non-conforming bedroom. The quant entry-way with stone accents & stamped concrete leads you into a great room with impressive gas fireplace & picture windows that frame Sphinx Mountain & Madison Range. Host family & friends in the chef's kitchen with center island, prep sink, gas stove, walk in pantry & upgraded appliances. Luxurious master suite with large bathroom & features electric upper shades. Surround sound with an outdoor feature. Mature trees watered through a drip system line the driveway leading to the 3 car attached garage and the large detached RV garage & adl' finished, heated work shop. 35 gpm well. Take a walk on this 20 acre estate to the pond located on the north side of the property. Build a gazebo or fire pit to extend the enjoyment and wildlife. Elec dog fence!

121 V Timber Lane, Ennis, 59729 3 Beds 4 Baths | $1,150,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,392 Square Feet | Built in 2001

This stunning home on 20+/-acres has it all! Located just minutes from fly fishing access sites on the world famous Madison River & charming town of Ennis, this 3bedroom/3.5bath home perfectly frames the sweeping Madison Range mountain views. Special amenities include 1,300sqft of decks & covered porches, a locker room, 2 home offices, extra spacious bonus/family room, in floor radiant heat throughout, Vermont Castings wood stove, private & spacious 2nd bedroom suite downstairs, 2,000+sqft garage that also functions as a rec room w/full 50ft wide half court basketball & 20 yard indoor archery range, 7person Arctic Spa Salt Water hot tub & much more. The perfect place to work from home or enjoy the beautiful mountain views & listen to the Madison River on quiet mornings. Sprinkler system, perimeter fencing, chicken coop & abundant storage all add to this very special home, a MUST SEE to appreciate!! Square footage according to owner. Buyer to verify. Moose chandelier does not convey.

