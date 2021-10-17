CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Rock, AZ

On the hunt for a home in Red Rock? These houses are on the market

Red Rock News Beat
Red Rock News Beat
 6 days ago

(Red Rock, AZ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Red Rock will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MPPsA_0cU4AnCv00

4985 N Blacktail Road, Marana, 85653

3 Beds 2 Baths | $235,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,920 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Spacious 3 bedroom, plus den. Open floor plan with fireplace in living area. Quite country living. Get out of town and enjoy peace and tranquility. Large covered patio. Huge 1.38 acre lot, fenced in area right off the back door and complete backyard fence surrounds the property. Solar transfer required! Updated paint and flooring! Call for your private showing!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NElgQ_0cU4AnCv00

12113 N Gadwall Drive, Marana, 85653

3 Beds 2 Baths | $369,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,870 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Spacious, comfortable Lennar home set up for gathering and entertaining. Ring doorbell & Baldwin/Kevo app remote door access. ''Super kitchen'' boasts gas cooktop, double ovens, buffet-sized island w/ extra storage, upgraded cabinets, walk-in pantry. Dining area has plenty of room for a larger table. Master bath offers a walk-in shower with dual showerheads. Original handcrafted stained glass art is installed in three dining room windows and in the foyer (4 convey). Ceiling fans in every bedroom & great room. Higher ceilings give a grand feel. Landscaped backyard w/ pergola sitting area situated on corner lot w/ enough room to build a pool, spa, or playset. Community parks, walking trails, splash pad, sports facilities. Quick access to I-10 and local business.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iWN0L_0cU4AnCv00

12158 W Barnett Road, Marana, 85653

2 Beds 2 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Gorgeous horse property with breathtaking views sitting on 4.9 acres located in the highly desirable Marana neighborhood. This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch style home can easily be converted back into 3 bedrooms. Interior features include high ceilings, breakfast nook, dining area, walk in pantry, walk in closets and so much more! In the backyard you will find spectacular panoramic mountain views, a great deal of natural desert, RV parking space available and NO HOA. This home really has it all! Schedule your showing today

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2th3Ag_0cU4AnCv00

8826 W Saguaro Moon Road, Marana, 85653

4 Beds 3 Baths | $429,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,574 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Beautiful 4/3 home in Saguaro Bloom in scenic Marana. This home has farmhouse accents throughout. Custom lighting in every room, window coverings and tile accents. Great layout with a full bath downstairs and high ceilings that create a very open feel. Kitchen has dark tone cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Hexagon subway tile backsplash and pendant lighting create a unique and warm space. There is a huge pantry, a large laundry room, and 2 car garage with organizational touches built in. Plenty of space upstairs with a loft, two bedrooms and a large master bedroom. Master has a barn door that leads to a large bathroom and walk in closet. Backyard is low care with a huge turf lawn and low water plants edging all around. This is a must see, move in ready!

