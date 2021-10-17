On the hunt for a home in Gualala? These houses are on the market

(Gualala, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Gualala than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

35929 Sea Ridge Road, The Sea Ranch, 95497 1 Bed 1 Bath | $785,000 | Single Family Residence | 704 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Contemporary and stylish Sea Ranch home offers an open concept with efficient design in this casual yet sophisticated getaway featuring soaring ceiling, skylight, recessed lighting, fireplace, slate tiles and flooring, upgraded kitchen and remodeled bathroom. Double glass doors open to patio under a glass covered pergola extending living space and makes for a wonderful setting to entertain outdoors. Park-like surroundings allow for even more enjoyment. Newer roof, copper gutters and enclosed outdoor storage. Enjoy all the amenities Sea Ranch has to offer including 3 recreation centers, 40+ miles of trails, access to all beaches, dog park and picnic area. Convenient to private airstrip, close to trails, Ranch Cafe, an art gallery, wine shop and the newly re-opened/remodeled Sea Ranch Lodge. Unpack your suitcase and make yourself at home right away as this home is being sold turnkey. An ideal coastal abode!

361 Del Mar Point, The Sea Ranch, 95497 4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,775,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,504 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Awesome ocean front custom home. Approx 3500 sq ft. 3 Bedroom 3 Bath large home. Views abound from the living area with a drop down to a nice cozy fireplace area. Watch and listen to the waves of the beautiful Pacific Ocean. Rare widow-walk at home's top level. Perfect for enjoying a glass of wine and offering one of the best views available in the neighborhood. Home offers custom touches including office areas, and pool room. Plenty of storage for your ocean gear with a convenient shower area to rinse off after an ocean dip. Short walk to pristine Sheltered Cove. Large storage area off main floor. Home is in original condition. Bring your ideas for a show stopping home. A must see. Located on a cul-de-sac with guest parking right outside your driveway. Located in prestigious Sea Ranch Association.

38480 Robinson Reef Drive, Gualala, 95445 3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,686 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Rare coastal front 3 bedroom home with captivating ocean views from all rooms. The gorgeous one-of-a-kind views of castle rock are breathtaking and will leave you in a place of peace and tranquility. Enjoy a spacious open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, a floating fireplace, and floor to ceilings windows to grace both coastal views and crashing waves below.Marvel at the frequent sightings of humpback whales, blue whales, and dolphins throughout the year. The sound of crashing waves makes this the perfect place to get away from the city or settle down for a life of bliss. Enjoy your morning tea or coffee watching luxury yachts and birds such as eagles and hawks from time to time soaring over the ocean from your wraparound deck.The impeccably designed outdoor areas have an abundance of beautiful flowers throughout the garden that provides a rainbow of colors as well as the sweetest smells year-round that attracts Anna's hummingbirds and butterflies.Below the home, you will find a private workshop room with an ocean view, another private deck perfect for a mid-afternoon nap in a hammock, and a wine room. You also have a separate two-car garage and plenty of guest parking. As you know, Gualala is a quiet town and hidden gem just north of Sea Ranch with plenty of local art galleries, community events, hiking, beaches, private Gualala airport, golf, retail businesses, and shopping nearby. Available for move-in immediately.

34050 Hwy 1, The Sea Ranch, 95497 2 Beds 2 Baths | $8,000,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,123 Square Feet | Built in 2003

These 5.1 oceanfront acres located in the world renowned The Sea Ranch, on the rugged Sonoma Coast, is where the idea began. Larry Halprin was the landscape architect, who literally shaped what The Sea Ranch is today. Open spaces, underground utilities incl. fiber optic, common facilities with pools, 55+ miles of trails, tennis courts and an airstrip with 2200 houses + lots clustered along 10-miles of coastline. First the family camped on the land. In 1966 they build a modest cabin designed by Charles Moore, a 1979 design studio by William Turnbull while enjoying the majestic land of meadows, points, rocks and reaching trees. In 2001 the house burned down. By 2003, a new and modern interpretation, built on the foundation of the old cabin, by Buzz Yudell, allowed this beautiful journey to continue. The land with the many outdoor spaces is very much part of the experience that has nurtured the Halprin Family for decades. For sale by the family estate, this is a legacy being passed on!

