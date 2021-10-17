CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crosbyton, TX

Crosbyton-curious? These homes are on the market

Crosbyton News Beat
Crosbyton News Beat
 6 days ago

(Crosbyton, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Crosbyton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

601 Emerald Street, Crosbyton, 79322

3 Beds 1 Bath | $78,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Welcome home to this very affordable 3 bedroom brick house on a large corner lot (nearly 1/3 of an acre) located in Crosbyton with detached 1 car garage. Spacious backyard is perfect for your outdoor hobbies. Hot water heater, garage door & roof are being replaced (Oct. 2021), & fence & facia are being repaired so it will be ready for new owners. Converted garage is currently being used as 3rd bedroom, but could also be used as a dining room, office or game room, if needed. Owner is including a 1 year home warranty for the buyer. This home won't last long at this price.

2735 Farm Road 28, Crosbyton, 79322

4 Beds 2 Baths | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,041 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Need a large house on 1 Acre on a budget? This is it! This home has plenty of room to make your own. This home features a metal roof and Metal siding to withstand the elements. Family, Investor, or anyone else! A little TLC goes a long way. Lots of value in the home and the improved 1 Acre with private water and septic. Home is conveniently located between Crosbyton and Floydada, with easy access to both cities. All reasonable offers will be considered!

#Hobbies#Welcome Home#Water Heater#Game Room#Exp Realty Llc
With Crosbyton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

