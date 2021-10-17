Crosbyton-curious? These homes are on the market

(Crosbyton, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Crosbyton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

601 Emerald Street, Crosbyton, 79322 3 Beds 1 Bath | $78,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Welcome home to this very affordable 3 bedroom brick house on a large corner lot (nearly 1/3 of an acre) located in Crosbyton with detached 1 car garage. Spacious backyard is perfect for your outdoor hobbies. Hot water heater, garage door & roof are being replaced (Oct. 2021), & fence & facia are being repaired so it will be ready for new owners. Converted garage is currently being used as 3rd bedroom, but could also be used as a dining room, office or game room, if needed. Owner is including a 1 year home warranty for the buyer. This home won't last long at this price.

2735 Farm Road 28, Crosbyton, 79322 4 Beds 2 Baths | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,041 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Need a large house on 1 Acre on a budget? This is it! This home has plenty of room to make your own. This home features a metal roof and Metal siding to withstand the elements. Family, Investor, or anyone else! A little TLC goes a long way. Lots of value in the home and the improved 1 Acre with private water and septic. Home is conveniently located between Crosbyton and Floydada, with easy access to both cities. All reasonable offers will be considered!

