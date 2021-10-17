CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tamms, IL

Take a look at these homes on the market in Tamms

 6 days ago

(Tamms, IL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Tamms. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CH9c7_0cU4Ag1q00

100 Harvard Drive, Scott City, 63780

3 Beds 2 Baths | $154,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,404 Square Feet | Built in 1980

This home has more space than you will expect. Well maintained, lovely three bedroom, one and one-half bath on a large corner lot with multiple mature trees offering much shade in Country Club Estates. This home offers a formal living room, dining room, dinette area and a main level family room, with a wood burning fireplace and patio doors out to the patio and fenced backyard. There is also a family room in the partial basement with unique built-ins, a laundry room and storage area. A shed is also on the property next to the parking area. This is a lovely home, offering much value. Call for your personal viewing.

For open house information, contact Melody Chamberlain, Poplar Bluff Realty Inc at 785-760-0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44DJxx_0cU4Ag1q00

207 Church Street, Jonesboro, 62952

4 Beds 3 Baths | $142,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,826 Square Feet | Built in 1921

Beautiful 2 story home located on a corner lot, this home has tons of character & charm throughout. Features include a updated kitchen with granite countertops, large living & family rooms, spacious bedrooms & tons of storage throughout. There is also enclosed porches on both sides of the home, a 2 car detached garage, a carport, storage shed plus a guest house/apartment. This home has so much to offer & is a must see to fully appreciate. Call today before this one is gone! Home is being Sold As-Is

For open house information, contact JASON MUELLER, EXIT REALTY NEW BEGINNINGZ at 618-529-4663

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39t58Z_0cU4Ag1q00

214 W Cross Street, Dongola, 62926

3 Beds 1 Bath | $94,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in 1960

THIS HOME IS PRICED TO SELL. THIS 3BR, 1BATH RANCH STYLE HOME IS LOCATED ON 1.66 ACRES. BEAUTIFUL SCENERY, BACK DECK, FULL BASEMENT. NEW FLOORING. READY TO MOVE INTO TODAY.

For open house information, contact GREGORY RUSSELL, COLDWELL BANKER J. DAVID THOMPSON at 618-997-1868

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fDlg5_0cU4Ag1q00

785 Ebenezeer Church Road, Jonesboro, 62952

4 Beds 3 Baths | $359,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,160 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Disappear off the Grid, yet still close to town. Don't just dream - make it yours. This hidden gem is brand new, finished in Dec. 2019. There's poured concrete wrap around covered porches on all sides. Open concept kitchen & living room with vaulted wood ceiling. Awesome built in dining booth, plenty of counterspace all around. 10 x 6 Pantry. Beautiful barn look interior, wood floors throughout. Natural light, abundant windows. 10 x 10 fourth bedroom in basement, 10 x 10 Safe room. Oversized Attached carport. Brand new matching 40 x 30 pole barn / shop/ garage is spray insulated, power, concrete floor, 10 ' walls. Dusk- dawn security lights on all buildings. Second pole barn for equipment, matching chicken coop and shed. Matching red playhouse for the kids. Your own water source - well. no bill Over 9 Acres, New home with only the best quality incorporated into the construction. , New barn, new pond, dock - add it up - this is a fantastic oppurtunity.

For open house information, contact SALLY SANDERS, COLDWELL BANKER J. DAVID THOMPSON at 618-997-1868

ABOUT

With Tamms News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

