Check out these homes for sale in Grantsboro now

(Grantsboro, NC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Grantsboro will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

339 Lee Drive, Havelock, 28532 2 Beds 1 Bath | $126,000 | Single Family Residence | 914 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Well-kept ranch home centrally located in Havelock! Cleaned inside and out in preparation for the market. Large living area with a gas log fireplace is open to the eat-in portion of the fully equipped kitchen. Two bedrooms share an updated bath. The attached garage has the laundry area and additional cabinetry. Fully fenced back yard with a patio that's accessed from the living room. Neat, sweet and complete!

903 Nassau Court, New Bern, 28560 3 Beds 2 Baths | $219,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Your dream home built just for you by HOMEBILT, INC. Hand picked wooded lot and outstanding home designs, all in the comfort of a friendly gated community. Professional craftsmanship coupled with affordable and personal attention brings together a new level of home ownership. This lot offers the privacy of nature's pallet...natures best and beautiful. Relax in the easy lifestyle. Many upgrades as standard features and even more to add. Build-to-suit. NASH plan. Close to services, hospital, restaurants and local amenities. Your home, your way with your ''Fairfield Property Partner''. Meet with the builder, select your wishes and plan to move. This is your time.

227 Attmore Drive, New Bern, 28560 3 Beds 2 Baths | $155,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,313 Square Feet | Built in 1997

In 2019 this lovely home had a complete ''Do Over'' with new kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, LVP flooring and HVAC. New Roof was placed in the winter of 2018. This home won't last long. Schedule your appoint soon!!!

105 Couples Lane, New Bern, 28560 4 Beds 3 Baths | $390,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,247 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Remarkable custom built 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home set along a gorgeous 15 acre lake in Carolina Pines. This quiet, peaceful retreat allows you to enjoy beautiful views with an abundance of natural light which only adds to the charm. Flowing and spacious floor plan perfect for family time and entertaining. Features: an open concept great room with amazing built-ins; large and beautiful kitchen with a dining nook and breakfast bar; formal dining space; formal living room with fireplace; primary bedroom on the main floor with access to the deck, easy to use electric storm shutter and beautiful views of the lake; 3 large bedrooms upstairs - one with a balcony; lots of walk-in attic storage; and fabulous laundry room with folding table. Attached two-car garage for entry into the interior and a large trex deck out back for sunning, entertaining, relaxing or grilling out! You will love the paddle boat and fishing in the lake. Conveniently located less than 10 minutes from Cherry Point MCAS. No city taxes. No HOA. You don't want to miss this one!

