Check out these homes on the Stanberry market now

(Stanberry, MO) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Stanberry. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

503 E Second Street, Stanberry, 64489 3 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Extra well cared for move in ready 1,440 Sq. ft. +/- 3 Bedroom, two bath Ranch Style home that is conveniently located in a quiet neighborhood. Large Master Bedroom, Bathroom with jetted tub and walk-in closet. Kitchen with Island bar, lots of cabinet space, and eat in kitchen table. Natural gas Heat, electric AC/ and in-line Water Heater all in excellent working order and only 4 years old. Kitchen appliances included are the Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Wash machine and Dryer all stay with the sale of this home. Home is located on a large 150 x 150 lot within the City limits of Stanberry and has fruit trees and mature shade trees providing morning and afternoon shade. Also has a fenced in garden area or could be converted into a play area Large oversized two car garage to make room for mowers and extra equipment. This home is ready for the new owner.

603 N Locust Street, Stanberry, 64489 3 Beds 1 Bath | $39,900 | Single Family Residence | 988 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Come visit this amazing investment opportunity! This 3 bedroom 1 bath home is located on an convenient corner lot. Don't miss out!

39810 277Th Street, Ravenwood, 64479 3 Beds 3 Baths | $220,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,716 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Beautiful country home on 5 acres featuring 2 peach trees, almond tree, blackberry, raspberry & strawberry patch. Spacious 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home with a non conforming 4th bedroom in the finished basement. Two car garage and a garden shed. A peaceful home just waiting for a new caretaker to enjoy its bounty.

116 S Elm Street, Stanberry, 64489 3 Beds 2 Baths | $107,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,114 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Comfortable 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home. Hardwood floors, eat in kitchen, partially finished basement and attached 1 car garage. Large yard and mature trees for Shade.

