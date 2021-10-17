CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Toxaway, NC

Check out these Lake Toxaway homes on the market

Lake Toxaway News Alert
Lake Toxaway News Alert
 6 days ago

(Lake Toxaway, NC) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Lake Toxaway. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SwBx4_0cU4AbcD00

550 Pickens Hwy, Other, 28772

3 Beds 2 Baths | $155,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,585 Square Feet | Built in 1900

HUD case number 387-332535 IE 203K Repair Escrow 1.00 Subject to FHA Appraisal. Buyer selects Closing agent/Firm. Property is HUD owned and sold as is condition. Closing agent holds Earnest deposit. Must this two story house located in Rosman, NC. Main bedroom on first story, detached garage, deck on back. seller/agent does not warrant the condition and is selling as-is condition. Please go to HUDHOMESTORE.COM for bidding instructions and additional information and disclosures. Seller makes no representations or warranties as to property condition. Equal Housing Opportunity and Seller may contribute up to 3% for closing cost, upon buyer's request Pre-1978 homes needs to include LBP notices

For open house information, contact Constance Finley (MLS Only), Felix Finley Real Estate (MLS) at 864-878-7776

Copyright © 2021 Carolina Smokies Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FBRNC-26020971)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fas5v_0cU4AbcD00

126 Mossycup Court, Tuckasegee, 28783

3 Beds 2 Baths | $474,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,553 Square Feet | Built in 2006

MUST SEE cottage in Bear Lake Reserve, with beautiful mountain views and high speed internet, located close to the resort's amenities. Tucked into the trees at 3000ft, this immaculate home offers a single level open floor plan, 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, hardwood floors in the main living areas, a large master bedroom suite, updated light fixtures, fresh paint throughout, new picture windows, updated landscaping and more. Enjoy the gas fireplace in the living room and the wood fireplace on the spacious screened deck. An expansive crawl space lets you double your living space later. Bear Lake Reserve is a premier resort and gated community in the scenic mountains of western North Carolina. Amenities include a private mountaintop Nicklaus Design golf course, tennis and pickleball courts, fitness center, endless hiking trails, and an exclusive trout creek. The Lake Club offers dining, swimming pool and a full-service Marina. All conveniently located near Cashiers, Highlands and Asheville.

For open house information, contact Susan Ayers (MLS Only), Clickit Realty (MLS only) at 678-344-1600

Copyright © 2021 Carolina Smokies Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FBRNC-26021209)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dR9Rp_0cU4AbcD00

1822/1824 Cashiers Valley Road, Brevard, 28712

2 Beds 2 Baths | $379,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,503 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Close to town, without city taxes. Lovely ranch style home with open floor plan, fireplace, private yard area, carport, and separate 1 BD/1BA guest cottage. Both the house and guest cottage have excellent rental history. 24 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED TO SHOW!!!

For open house information, contact Amy Fisher, Fisher Realty - 10 Park Place at 828-883-9895

Copyright © 2021 Canopy MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSNC-3765155)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LWikD_0cU4AbcD00

540 Bello Lago Lane, Tuckasegee, 28783

2 Beds 4 Baths | $499,000 | Cabin | 2,376 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Lake front home nestled in the woods has Income Producing Potential or perfect for a family. Located on Cedar Cliff Lake this 2 story home has wrap around large covered porches overlooking the water. A well maintained staircase leads to your private dock where you can boat, swim or fish. Open the large double doors to discover beautiful hard wood floors, open concept kitchen and living space, large windows with lots of natural light, a cozy wood stove and a second kitchen located downstairs. There is so much space for family & friends. This is the ideal home to enjoy the peace & privacy that lake life has to offer.

For open house information, contact Sharon Stovall (MLS Only), eXp Realty, LLC (MLS Only) at 888-548-9431

Copyright © 2021 Carolina Smokies Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FBRNC-26019352)

CBS News

CDC: More Americans getting COVID booster shot than those who remain unvaccinated

According to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who are already fully vaccinated are showing up to get their COVID booster shot in greater numbers than those not yet vaccinated. This comes after the FDA on Wednesday granted emergency use authorization to vaccine booster shots from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, clearing the way for millions to be eligible for extra protection against the coronavirus. Elise Preston has the latest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Turkey to expel U.S. envoy and nine others, Erdogan says

ISTANBUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he had told his foreign ministry to expel the ambassadors of the United States and nine other Western countries for demanding the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala. Seven of the ambassadors represent Turkey's NATO allies and the...
U.S. POLITICS
ABOUT

With Lake Toxaway News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

