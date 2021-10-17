Check out these Lake Toxaway homes on the market

(Lake Toxaway, NC) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Lake Toxaway. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

550 Pickens Hwy, Other, 28772 3 Beds 2 Baths | $155,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,585 Square Feet | Built in 1900

HUD case number 387-332535 IE 203K Repair Escrow 1.00 Subject to FHA Appraisal. Buyer selects Closing agent/Firm. Property is HUD owned and sold as is condition. Closing agent holds Earnest deposit. Must this two story house located in Rosman, NC. Main bedroom on first story, detached garage, deck on back. seller/agent does not warrant the condition and is selling as-is condition. Please go to HUDHOMESTORE.COM for bidding instructions and additional information and disclosures. Seller makes no representations or warranties as to property condition. Equal Housing Opportunity and Seller may contribute up to 3% for closing cost, upon buyer's request Pre-1978 homes needs to include LBP notices

126 Mossycup Court, Tuckasegee, 28783 3 Beds 2 Baths | $474,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,553 Square Feet | Built in 2006

MUST SEE cottage in Bear Lake Reserve, with beautiful mountain views and high speed internet, located close to the resort's amenities. Tucked into the trees at 3000ft, this immaculate home offers a single level open floor plan, 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, hardwood floors in the main living areas, a large master bedroom suite, updated light fixtures, fresh paint throughout, new picture windows, updated landscaping and more. Enjoy the gas fireplace in the living room and the wood fireplace on the spacious screened deck. An expansive crawl space lets you double your living space later. Bear Lake Reserve is a premier resort and gated community in the scenic mountains of western North Carolina. Amenities include a private mountaintop Nicklaus Design golf course, tennis and pickleball courts, fitness center, endless hiking trails, and an exclusive trout creek. The Lake Club offers dining, swimming pool and a full-service Marina. All conveniently located near Cashiers, Highlands and Asheville.

1822/1824 Cashiers Valley Road, Brevard, 28712 2 Beds 2 Baths | $379,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,503 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Close to town, without city taxes. Lovely ranch style home with open floor plan, fireplace, private yard area, carport, and separate 1 BD/1BA guest cottage. Both the house and guest cottage have excellent rental history. 24 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED TO SHOW!!!

540 Bello Lago Lane, Tuckasegee, 28783 2 Beds 4 Baths | $499,000 | Cabin | 2,376 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Lake front home nestled in the woods has Income Producing Potential or perfect for a family. Located on Cedar Cliff Lake this 2 story home has wrap around large covered porches overlooking the water. A well maintained staircase leads to your private dock where you can boat, swim or fish. Open the large double doors to discover beautiful hard wood floors, open concept kitchen and living space, large windows with lots of natural light, a cozy wood stove and a second kitchen located downstairs. There is so much space for family & friends. This is the ideal home to enjoy the peace & privacy that lake life has to offer.

