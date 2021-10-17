House hunt Naalehu: See what’s on the market now

(Naalehu, HI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Naalehu will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

92-8823 Paradise Pkwy, Ocean View, 96737 3 Beds 3 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,552 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Large, single level home in the lower portion of the subdivision. Fenced, with gated entry in the front, and set back from road. This home is in a private, convenient location with quick access to shopping and the highway.

Beautiful, custom features such as soffit recessed lighting in the spacious living room, large bay window with cushioned sitting area, wood burning fireplace and laminate flooring through out. Easy care home with clean transitions from room to room. Kitchen is open to living & dinning area, with attached laundry room. Back door from kitchen, leading to a level, grassy back yard area. Big windows keep this home light & bright.

Two very large bedrooms with generous walk in closet space, each with a full bath and one with a jetted tub. Third room that can be used for bedroom or office space. Spacious laundry with utility and shelving. Big oversized garage

All on a level, private, one acre lot. Beautiful rock walls, orchids, avocado tree, mature palms, and more. Property is surrounded by peaceful native Ohia forest. Level area in front of the home, providing ample parking, and easy turn around space. Storage shed towards the back of the property. A must see!

94-1802 Kaulua St, Naalehu, 96772 3 Beds 2 Baths | $685,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,959 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Magnificent brand new modern/contemporary home. This home has everything you have been looking for-right on the Golf course on the 18th fairway - finish playing golf and you're home! - Great Views from all the rooms - across the golf course, to the bright blue Pacific Ocean - and enjoy great spectacular sunrises too. NO telephone lines/poles to look at which is most desirable. No steps!

Enter though the French doors into the formal entrance - to the GREAT room with vaulted ceilings, NOTICE immediately the HUGE Quartz Counter, Kitchen has plenty of custom cupboards, a Refrigerator, Range w/Microwave, dishwasher, disposal and all lead out through large sliding doors to the lanai.. Interior very Light, Bright and a Delight! Living area 1,939 Lanai 528sqft Garage 580 Total 3131sqft.

The Owners bedroom - large bathroom with double sinks, Quartz counters, a soaking/bathtub, and very large shower-with two shower heads.. a Rain forest feature as well as second shower head. Leads to a HUGE walk-in closet from the bedroom and bath. Walk in closet is 14' long.. a ladies delight!

Two more bedrooms are on the other side of the house.. both good size.. and a 2nd bathroom.

There is now membership to the Club (golf course) with varying levels of membership - from $100 a year for a social membership - for golfers more, carts to rent and Pickleball courts and games to play.. Bar and kitchen now open.

Lava Zone 6.. County water, (great water) electric, roads, telephone, and is the southernmost golf course in the whole of the USA!!

There is a HOA which is Mandatory and $150 a year. CC&R's all available at: discoveryharbour.net

The Association has a neighborhood watch, Hula and yoga classes and more lined up in the future.

Close to South Point - great fishing, to the Green Sands beach - and to the quaint plantation town of Na'alehu

Kau is a welcoming community with great weather all year round - Hawaii at it's b

93-1787 South Point Rd, Naalehu, 96772 3 Beds 2 Baths | $549,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,218 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Tropical Treehouse oasis! 3/2 home located at the southern most tip of the United States, South Point. Ocean and Mountain View’s with easy/close access to the ocean and boat launch ramp down at South point and the Green sand beach! This home is Beautiful with lush landscape and many fruiting trees, some including Pineapple, Papaya, Dragon Fruit, Lemons, Tangerine, Banana, Pumpkin, Hawaiian Plum, Starfruit and so much more! Home is a 2/1 bath with loft upstairs with gorgeous floors, wonderful breezes, a great kitchen and an open living area with a large lanai. Downstairs in the “finished basement” is a living area, food prep/kitchen area and bathroom and bedroom with another private lanai and storage/ workshop area. Beautiful pathways and garden beds throughout the property leading you to the gazebo thats wonderful for entertaining and enjoying the Hawaiian outdoor lifestyle. Home is also located in Lava zone 3 helping with the ease of loans and insurance. This location on the Big island is an incredible oasis, close to Ocean View or Naalehu towns for shopping and restaurants and just about smack dab in the middle of Hilo and Kona towns for larger box stores.

92-8864 Koa Ln, Ocean View, 96737 1 Bed 1 Bath | $189,000 | 576 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Fully permitted 1 bed/1 bathroom, partially furnished cabin in HOVE on Septic. Enjoy the cooler weather located at approximately 4,200 ft surrounded by a beautiful Hawaiian forest and landscaped grounds. One of the most vegetated properties in HOVE.



Comfortable home is approximately 576 sq ft with large lanai off Livingroom and bedroom. Cabin has an open floor design with vaulted ceilings Livingroom, dining area and kitchen. Stove is propane and in like new condition. Kitchen drawers are cedar lined and there is an island for added counterspace and storage. The corner cabinet has a lazy susan for easy access. Keep warm with the wood burning fireplace. The fireplace flue was recently cleaned and hasn't been used since cleaning. Electricity bills are low due to propane on-demand hot water heater and stove. The water pump, pressure tank and filters on the water system are new.



Lots of storage! Outside has multiple storage shed. One small plastic storage shed houses the garbage cans etc. There is a second large, long plastic storage shed for tools and large items. A third storage shed is an 8x8 wood shed with a brand new roof. This could also be an office, yoga room etc. A fourth small plastic storage shed is on the lanai and houses the washer and dryer.



The best part of this property is the land itself. Drive down the long landscaped circular driveway lined with exotic plants . Harvest fruit off your fruit trees including, but not limited to, grapes, peaches, figs, dragon fruit, macadamia nut, variegated oranges, and more! Lots of Ohia, huge koa trees, exotic palms, orchids, agave and other plants.



Some items included in sale are dining room table and 4 chairs, end tables and lamps, couch, desk, fire place tools, 4 glass, tea kettle, original painting from Gary Burghoff (Radar from Mash) and more.

