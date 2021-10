The organization Justice in Aging is accepting applications for two summer 2022 fellowships. Justice in Aging is a non-profit organization with a rich tradition of over 48 years of successful, high-impact strategic advocacy on behalf of more than seven million older adults living in poverty in America. They are one of the only national organizations to focus exclusively on issues of senior poverty and, as a part of that work, they recognize how senior poverty is linked to historic and systemic discrimination.

CHARITIES ・ 26 DAYS AGO