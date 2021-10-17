Take a look at these homes for sale in Mill City

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mill City, OR

Mill City Digest
Mill City Digest
 6 days ago

(Mill City, OR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Mill City will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qS60u_0cU4AYuu00

1925 N Evergreen Av, Stayton, 97383

3 Beds 2 Baths | $381,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Awesome! Rancher with huge .24 acre lot, and a brand new 16x28 shop! This home also includes a brand new 14x18 sunroom! Great for entertaining, or extra space! Fresh remodel with brand new roof. Paint, bathrooms and kitchen! Hard wood floors, granite counter tops, and a fully fenced back yard! Won't last!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FGAPw_0cU4AYuu00

170 E Washington St, Stayton, 97383

2 Beds 1 Bath | $279,900 | Single Family Residence | 880 Square Feet | Built in 1945

DRMU zoning has many versatile uses! Can be multi-family, commercial or business w/onsite living quarters allowed. Truly charming 1945 home with that old-fashioned feel. Great condition w/newer roof, paint, Hardie-siding and garage door. Wood-framed windows plus bays add to the character. Perfect location right on the corner of 2 main streets! Gateway to downtown, stores, restaurants. Great spot for a home business or commercial enterprise. Only 13 mi to Salem!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fVbC0_0cU4AYuu00

450 Whitney St, Stayton, 97383

3 Beds 2 Baths | $359,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,180 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Come on in! Clean, affordable and great neighborhood - single level home with laminate wood floors. Nice open floorplan w/vaulted ceiling in the great room and beautiful gas fireplace with custom stone surround. Kitchen has an island & SS appl. New light fixtures + BR carpet last 2 years. MBA has hickory cabinet & slate tile floor. The backyard is all fenced w/covered patio and space for RV/boat/trailer parking. Low cost maintenance with a newer 96% efficient gas furnace & Hardie siding!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zNKN3_0cU4AYuu00

2345 E Santiam St, Stayton, 97383

3 Beds 3 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,934 Square Feet | Built in 1993

This charming split level home has incredible privacy on over a quarter acre lot. ALL NEW: roof, exterior paint, interior paint, quartz counters thoughout, carpet, plank flooring, lighting fixtures, overhead fans, microwave hood and stove. Bonus room downstairs that can be used as an office or "zoom room". Giant brand new custom built deck and rail system perfect for entertaining with beautiful hillside view. Finished basement and garage is freshly painted. Move in ready and a short drive to the I-5!

