On the hunt for a home in Glendale? These houses are on the market

(Glendale, OR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Glendale will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

10188 Azalea-Glen Rd, Glendale, 97442 3 Beds 1 Bath | $395,000 | Single Family Residence | 780 Square Feet | Built in 1932

Beautiful completely flat clear 14 acres by all year round creek and one pond. Two older rustic style homes 3b/1b(780SF) & 2b/1b(400SF) are livable, but old. Two separate lots and strong water rights! Many features: barn, shop, chicken coop, fishing boat and 2 huge 25x130 greenhouses. Property is ideal for horses, live stock or for growing any type of plants on this rich soil land located along the creek. Come & enjoy amazing country living in Oregon!

210 Third St, Glendale, 97442 4 Beds 2 Baths | $279,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Don't miss your chance to own this beautiful updated Victorian built in 1900 complete with white picket fence! Enjoy morning coffee on either of the two wrap around porches with views of the mountains. This home features a large main floor with master suite & 3 spacious bedrooms and 2nd bath upstairs. The kitchen has been upgraded with SS appliances including gas range has ample cupboard space. Lots of upgrades including electrical, plumbing, roof and siding! MOTIVATED SELLER BRING ALL OFFERS!!

220 Gateway Lane, Glendale, 97442 4 Beds 3 Baths | $570,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,380 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Pure Oregon potential awaits you on this secluded 80-acres. Envision yourself living out your dreams in this 4-bed, 3 bath home with spectacular views, space for entertaining and enjoying a cozy home life. Step outside and from every direction there's something to enjoy...the sound of the wind rustling the leaves, elk bugling, turkeys gobbling, 3 ponds, hills, valleys, timber, orchard, greenhouse, sauna hut, hot tub, dog kennel, 2-story barn ready to fit out for your horses, hogs, chickens or whatever your imagination creates. If you are looking for a place to enjoy a home surrounded by the beauty of nature. LOOK NO FURTHER!

2641 Shoestring Rd, Riddle, 97469 3 Beds 3 Baths | $419,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,016 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Wonderful spacious country home, lovingly remodeled with some great features: The main bedroom measuring 14x17. Three bedrooms, but the upstairs office could easily be the fourth bedroom. Heated jacuzzi bath included. The fireplace is a top of the line Lenox wood burner with a 7% efficiency emissions. Great insulated 6 car attached garage/shop with a man's 1/4 bath. The garage is also wired for 220. Very comfortable spacious home, seating in living room and family room.

