Seadrift-curious? These homes are on the market

(Seadrift, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Seadrift will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

35 Terry Street, Port Lavaca, 77979 1 Bed 1 Bath | $90,000 | Single Family Residence | 432 Square Feet | Built in 1960

1 bedroom, 1 bath home at Magnolia Beach.

For open house information, contact Russell Cain, Russell Cain Real Estate at 361-552-6313

1302-1306 W Cleveland Avenue, Seadrift, 77983 4 Beds 3 Baths | $165,000 | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Fisherman's paradise in the unique man cave. Open living, dining, kitchen with two sleeping quarters and two baths downstairs and upstairs offers a large sleep area, private sleep area and another full bath. There are currently no closets in the sleep areas. Open section of garage area large enough for boat, washer/dryer, water heater and storage for all the fishing equipment and lawn mower. The possibilities of this property are endless with a vision. Lots 1(corner) and 2 have RV set ups. Check with city for RV ordinances. This property is a short distance to Bay Avenue, lighted fishing pier, the Bayfront park and great San Antonio Bay fishing.

For open house information, contact Cynthia Alford, Bay Breeze Real Estate, Inc. at 361-785-3424

639 Alamo Beach Avenue, Port Lavaca, 77979 2 Beds 2 Baths | $390,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,116 Square Feet | Built in 1984

UNIQUE 2.14 ACRES OF WATERFRONT ON LAVACA BAY. Two 1/1/kitchen/lr; one up and one down. Metal building 1/1/kitchenette apartment for additional living space. Metal building/workshop/vehicle storage. Extra out buildings. Heavy-duty lift outside. Perfect set up for corporate fish camp or waterfront getaway for family and friends. Many maturing oak trees, palms, fully fenced and gated. Make this a wonderful investment or a personal retreat.

71 Betty Street, Port Lavaca, 77979 2 Beds 1 Bath | $175,000 | Mobile Home | 644 Square Feet | Built in 2009

2 bedroom, 1 bathroom mobile home with a large covered front porch and a storage building located at Magnolia Beach.

