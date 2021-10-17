House hunt Hancock: See what’s on the market now

(Hancock, ME) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Hancock than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

210 Blackswoods Road, Franklin, 04634 3 Beds 2 Baths | $170,000 | Mobile Home | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 2010

2010 Double-wide with fantastic views of Alder Brook! 3 BR, 2 BA with laminate floors throughout, open living space to spread out. Great yard and very close to Donnell Pond and Georges Pond. The Sunrise Trail is accessed just a little over a mile away! Less than 10 minutes to Tunk Mountain Trail and other ponds and trails on the Blackswoods Road. Don't forget that Acadia National Park is only about 25 miles away! Great location!

12 Dinsmore Road, Eastbrook, 04634 2 Beds 1 Bath | $114,900 | Mobile Home | 784 Square Feet | Built in 2019

ike new 2019 mobile home. One renter that took great care of it. Walk in shower, open concept living area, farm pond, quonset-hut - 10x12, shed. 10'' concrete slab with tie downs.Showing Instructions:Mechanical Lockbox

940 Point Rd., Hancock, 04640 5 Beds 4 Baths | $695,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,513 Square Feet | Built in 1890

In the heart of a beloved summer community, this 1890's shingled-style cottage welcomes you to gracious summer living with a freshly painted interior, spacious, charming rooms consisting of double parlors, a large, formal dining room, butler's pantry, well-equipped kitchen with seating for 10, 5 bedrooms and third-floor guest spaces, 3 full baths and a half bath in the attached shed. First and second floor wrap-around porches, one screened, a rear deck overlooking a beautiful expanse of lawn and a small barn for storage. Lovely, short walks will take you to the library, tennis courts, pier, anchorage, harbor and beaches. This property is a rare find. As an added bonus, it has a tried and true rental history.

7 Macomber Mill Road, Franklin, 04634 3 Beds 2 Baths | $245,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,512 Square Feet | Built in 1989

PRICE REDUCTION!! This charming 1989 saltbox is 3BR / 2BA and perfect for a growing family. First-floor bedroom and bath and spacious deck for BBQs are a bonus! Solar panels for hot water, 2 pellet stoves and a hot water baseboard boiler. Seller heated whole house on 2 1/2 ton of pellets last year! The full basement is dry and a one-car garage! For you outdoor enthusiasts, this property is only 1/2 mile to Georges Pond public access. Macomber Mill Rd and Georges Pond Rd are access roads to Sunrise Trail and ATV trails that will take you to Route 9 and beyond. Less than 15 minutes to Tunk Mountain Trail and other ponds and trails on the Blackswoods Road. Don't forget that Acadia National Park is only about 25 miles away!

