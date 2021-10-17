Check out these homes for sale in Montague now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montague, MA

Montague Updates
Montague Updates
 6 days ago

(Montague, MA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Montague than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lfMS2_0cU4ALgh00

44 A And B Woodleigh Ave, Greenfield, 01301

6 Beds 0 Bath | $165,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,958 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This two unit home has plenty of living space and a detached garage and would be the perfect opportunity to put your stamp on an older home. The first unit has 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a spacious living room. The 2nd unit has two bedroom with an eat-in kitchen and a living room. Schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact DONALD MAILLOUX, COLDWELL BANKER COMMUNITY REALTORS at 413-665-3771

Copyright © 2021 Fannie Mae. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FNMA-P2000QW)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lGE3j_0cU4ALgh00

240 Amherst Rd, Sunderland, 01375

3 Beds 2 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,824 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Meticulous L-Ranch is ready to move right in! Start inside and find an efficient kitchen open to the dining area perfect for multiple uses and entertaining. Gleaming wood floors in nearly every room including the primary bedroom w/pocket doors to a full bathroom with double vanity and a huge walk-in closet. Sitting/library area graced with built in bookcases + sliders to the deck, a pleasant way to enjoy a book or beverage. Formal living room with fireplace, another full bath down the hall and 2 more bedrooms giving you options. Main level laundry with cabinets. Multiple heating/cooling options with central air, 2 heating systems and mini split. Updated with MASS SAVE recommendations. SO much STORAGE! Basement workshop, shelving and enormous cedar closet. Extended 2 car garage. Easy commutes to major cities and universities and a quick walk to the FREE fare bus route. Composite deck, slate patio, and shed to enjoy outdoors. Peace of mind with the Generac generator back up.

For open house information, contact Carrie A. Blair, Keller Williams Realty at 413-565-5478

Copyright © 2021 MLS Property Information Network Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSPIN-72901613)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YqTCm_0cU4ALgh00

