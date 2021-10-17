Check out these homes on the Boron market now

(Boron, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Boron will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

27167 Jerome Street, Boron, 93516 3 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,960 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Amazing Single story home with 24x36 Workshop Workshop .This great home features fenced front landscaped yard as you enter you see a Living room with Tile flooring next is the beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances ,5 burner gas range and lots of cabinet space There is a large Family room wired for surround sound ( Garage Conversion )with laminate flooring ,The guest bathroom features a custom Tiled shower along with tiled counter tops and backsplash Primary bedroom features carpeting ,mirrored closet doors .Out back we have a enclosed Patio Plus a 24x36 Work shop with 220 electric and set up for a Generator Back Up with Multiple doors and Alley Access.Plus an additional storage building .The back yard is also fully Landscaped .Square Footage on title is 1561 Buyer to verify all information

For open house information, contact Joe Mayol, eXp Realty of California Inc at 661-974-5924

13336 Gulf Street, North Edwards, 93523 3 Beds 2 Baths | $134,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,055 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Great return on investment with 3 total SFR properties included in this bulk sale. 13336 Gulf St, 13325 Margo St, 13063 Margo St. All 3 properties fully rented with paying tenants. Rents are $1100, $850, $850 on the 3 homes for sale. Gulf property - Adorable older home with quick commute to the base and Hwy 58. Quiet neighborhood with great views. Home has newer A/C unit with central heat. Margo properties located on quiet street in area. 13325 Margo St - 984 Sq Ft 3 Bedrooms and 1 Bath. YB 1958 13063 Margo St - 984 Sq Ft 3 Bedrooms 1 bath YB 1957. Calling all investors to purchase these 3 homes for great return on investment. Please read agent remarks on offers, terms and conditions.

For open house information, contact Kent Steffes, Re/Max All-Pro at 661-945-9461

13063 Flint Street, North Edwards, 93523 3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,237 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Bring your paint and give this home some TLC. Nice 3 bedroom with attached 2 car garage located in quiet neighborhood of North Edwards. Watch beautiful sunrises from this East facing home. Rear yard is fenced in for privacy, and front yard has white fence around the front perimeter.

For open house information, contact Lee Saylor, Action 1 Realty at 760-769-9106