Jeffersonville, OH

Take a look at these homes on the Jeffersonville market now

Jeffersonville Times
 6 days ago

(Jeffersonville, OH) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Jeffersonville. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36St69_0cU4A8IV00

54 W. Elm St., Sabina, 45169

5 Beds 2 Baths | $25,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,984 Square Feet | Built in 1922

AUCTION Sabina Home Thursday October 21, 2021 Real Estate sells 6:00PM Open House Wednesday October 13th 5-6:00 p.m Auction Located: 54 W. Elm St., Sabina, OH, 45169-directly behind Sabina Village Offices Single family home at 54 W. Elm St., Sabina, OH, 45169. 50' x 135' lot with alley to side. Annual Taxes $1,417.36. Single family home of 1,984 sq. ft. on a basement. Built 1922 per auditor's records. Huge wrap around front porch and shed in rear! 1st level features grand foyer to curved stair case, living room, dining room, bedroom, 1/2 bath and kitchen. Upstairs has 4 bedrooms, and full bath. Large attic space for additional storage. Gorgeous hardwood floors and original woodwork. Gas forced air heat and served by all public utilities. Home has been occupied through September 2021 but does need TLC in plaster work, kitchen/bath fixture updating etc. Great place to make your own dream home or pick-up that winter project for a flip/rental.

For open house information, contact Branen Weade, Weade, LLC at 740-335-2210

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11025581)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fBOUr_0cU4A8IV00

42 George Street, Sabina, 45169

3 Beds 1 Bath | $127,000 | Single Family Residence | 864 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Don't miss out on this one! Adorable 3/Bdr. 1 Bath home in Sabina with 864 Sq. Ft. of living space. Completely remodeled with all new appliances, all new flooring, new kitchen cabinets, fresh paint, all new bathroom, new garage door, new front covered porch, and more. Back covered porch with a fenced in back yard. All rooms have the new bladeless fan lights with remote lighting. Bar with stools separates the kitchen and living room. Don't let this one pass you by. All loans eligible! Come see!

For open house information, contact Christina Strickland, Plum Tree Realty at 513-378-4663

Copyright © 2021 MLS of Greater Cincinnati, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CINCYMLS-1717270)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A5FbH_0cU4A8IV00

3710 N Lakeshore Drive, New Jasper Twp, 45335

3 Beds 2 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,521 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Come enjoy the Lake Life at Shawnee Lake in Jamestown! Enjoy boating, fishing and the beach! This beautiful home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths with tons of updates. And if you don't want to head across the street to the lake, you can enjoy the large fenced in backyard with an above the ground pool, hot tub and 2 fire pits. Great for entertaining or just relaxing. A few but not all updates, new windows 2018(still under warranty), chimney relined 2020, new dishwasher, double oven, new toilets and much more. This wonderful home is just waiting for it's new owners to move in!

For open house information, contact Jennifer Fischer, Keller Williams Community Part at 937-530-4904

Copyright © 2021 Dayton Area Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DABROH-846385)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jtug7_0cU4A8IV00

72 W Xenia Avenue, Cedarville, 45314

5 Beds 5 Baths | $349,500 | Single Family Residence | 3,865 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Historic beautiful brick home in the heart of Cedarville with a welcoming front porch - 5 Bedrooms and 5 full baths - high ceilings throughout the home, hardwood floors, large rooms for formal or casual entertaining - a large living room and front parlor / family room. A chef's size eat- in-kitchen, big dining room, first floor bedroom and full bath plus first floor utility room. The second story as a large master suite with fantastic master bath and walk-in closet. There is even a back stairway for privacy. There is a second bedroom suite with full bath and walk in closet. An upstairs utility room, two more bedrooms plus 2 additional full baths. Walk to the library, restaurants, College or hop on the bike trail. What more could you want? WBFP not warranted. Offers accepted until Monday Oct.17 @5:00 PM. Sellers to respond by Wed. Oct 19 @ 5:00 PM EST (sellers are out of the country - it will take 24 - 48 hours to respond)

For open house information, contact Sheila Dunphy-Pallotta, Dunphy Real Estate Inc. at 937-767-1140

Copyright © 2021 Western Regional Information Systems and Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WRISTINCOH-1014268)

See more property details

Jeffersonville Times

Jeffersonville, OH
ABOUT

With Jeffersonville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

