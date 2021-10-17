Check out these homes on the Stuart market now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuart, IA

(Stuart, IA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Stuart. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ChuNl_0cU49wty00

504 Sw 6Th Street, Stuart, 50250

2 Beds 2 Baths | $82,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,056 Square Feet | Built in 1980

1980 built ranch style home with a large 22x 26 attached garage located just minutes off the interstate with two bedrooms, a spacious living room, large eat in kitchen, first floor laundry and a basement for additional finish. Minutes to shopping and schools and an easy commute to West Des Moines. This is a Fannie Mae HomePath property. Visit the HomePath website for additional details on this home and others offered by Fannie Mae.

For open house information, contact Diana Pastor, Country Estates Realty at 515-964-2814

Copyright © 2021 Des Moines Area Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DMAARIA-632012)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19EsoA_0cU49wty00

1821 168Th Street, Earlham, 50072

4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,499,000 | 5,178 Square Feet | Built in 1901

This secluded lodge-style country retreat will captivate the attention of the most discriminating buyer. This unique acreage offers a haven for privacy as well as unsurpassed construction quality and meticulous attention to detail. The 5,178sf home is artfully designed for everyday living and/or hosting the most fabulous gatherings for friends/family. The kitchen/dining area is the heart of this home with a huge center island, commercial grade appliances, built-in walk-in freezer, pantry/kitchen prep room. The original well for the property, now incorporated into a bar table, is sure to be the highlight of the party! The expansive outdoor area extends to 30 acres and includes a chicken coop, fire pit, covered picnic area with a BBQ pit and smoker, smoke house and a place to make your own maple syrup. The original 1855 barn is a show stopper! The 2nd floor of the barn is finished and is heated/cooled-perfect party barn! 2 wood burning frplcs, wine cellar, home office, loft area.

For open house information, contact Larry Corkrean, Madison County Realty at 515-462-3120

Copyright © 2021 Des Moines Area Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DMAARIA-627272)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tI99x_0cU49wty00

8115 Outer Drive, Dexter, 50070

4 Beds 3 Baths | $282,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,075 Square Feet | Built in 2021

***24 Hour Sale*** - Brentwood II

For open house information, contact Julie Sparks, EXP Realty, LLC at 833-835-5566

Copyright © 2021 Des Moines Area Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DMAARIA-620197)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j8zLu_0cU49wty00

1002 Grant Street, Redfield, 50233

3 Beds 1 Bath | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,267 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Looking for small town living? Look no further! This beautiful 3 bed 1 bath home is full of character! You will love the home feel this house encapsulates. The home features a detached 2 car garage and main floor laundry. The bedrooms are great sized and the top floor features a neat living space situated between the two rooms. This home has been fully inspected for your piece of mind! You will fall in love with this house and it is perfectly set up for you to make your own! Contact for a showing today! All information obtained from sellers and public records.

For open house information, contact Christopher Lewis, RE/MAX Precision at 515-494-1066

Copyright © 2021 Des Moines Area Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DMAARIA-638121)

