Superior, NE

Top homes for sale in Superior

Superior News Alert
 6 days ago

(Superior, NE) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Superior. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jQ1Lt_0cU49v1F00

1120 N Kansas Street, Superior, 68978

2 Beds 2 Baths | $55,000 | Single Family Residence | 912 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Sidney Rokusek, M: 402-879-1869, sidneyprice@kw.com, https://www.kw.com - Looking for the perfect starter home? This one may be for you! On the main level you will find two bedrooms, including a master bedroom with a walk-in closet and a half bath, an open concept living and dining area, a quant kitchen, and another 3/4 bathroom. Downstairs is unfinished with a laundry area and large open storage area. Outside there is a fenced in yard, carport, and 1.5 car garage. This one won't last long, schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Sidney Rokusek, Keller Williams Greater Omaha at 402-778-1212

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48wpwQ_0cU49v1F00

455 S Wheeler Street, Nelson, 68961

2 Beds 1 Bath | $5,000 | Mobile Home | 924 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Sidney Rokusek, M: 402-879-1869, sidneyprice@kw.com, https://www.kw.com - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom mobile home. Property to be Sold AS-IS, TO BE MOVED OFF CURRENT PROPERTY

For open house information, contact Sidney Rokusek, Keller Williams Greater Omaha at 402-778-1212

Superior, NE
