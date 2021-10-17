Top homes for sale in Superior
(Superior, NE) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Superior. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.
Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:
Sidney Rokusek, M: 402-879-1869, sidneyprice@kw.com, https://www.kw.com - Looking for the perfect starter home? This one may be for you! On the main level you will find two bedrooms, including a master bedroom with a walk-in closet and a half bath, an open concept living and dining area, a quant kitchen, and another 3/4 bathroom. Downstairs is unfinished with a laundry area and large open storage area. Outside there is a fenced in yard, carport, and 1.5 car garage. This one won't last long, schedule your showing today!
Sidney Rokusek, M: 402-879-1869, sidneyprice@kw.com, https://www.kw.com - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom mobile home. Property to be Sold AS-IS, TO BE MOVED OFF CURRENT PROPERTY
