Arrest Warrant Issued for Woman in Theft Case

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police are requesting the public’s help locating suspects in the armed robbery of a male victim. Detectives state that the gunpoint robbery occurred in West Philadelphia on October 11, 2021. Shortly before 11:00 pm, two men attacked another man as they were standing outside a bar along the 6000 block of Market Street. During the incident, one of the offenders pulled out a semiautomatic handgun and pointed it at the victim’s head as the other offender stole the victim’s registered firearm from him before both suspects fled the scene. The incident was captured by video surveillance.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO