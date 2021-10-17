CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Arrest Warrant Issued for Woman in Theft Case

 6 days ago
LANCASTER, PA — Police in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County have issued an arrest warrant for a woman in connection with a theft. Authorities state that the warrant has been issued for Jessica...

