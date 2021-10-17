Arrest Warrant Issued for Woman in Theft Case

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested two men on drug charges. Authorities state that on October 13 at approximately 10:56 a.m. members of the Drug, Organized Crime, and Vice Division were in the 2200 block of North Pine Street, Wilmington. Police made contact with 25-year-old Arieos Larue and 28-year-old Keron Wells. Following a brief investigation, police recovered 9.6 grams of cocaine, 4.5 grams of marijuana, 13 Oxycodone pills, $1,674 in currency, and drug paraphernalia. Both subjects were taken into custody without incident and Larue was found to have numerous capiases for his arrest.
