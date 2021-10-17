CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Horn, TX

House hunt Van Horn: See what's on the market now

Van Horn Dispatch
Van Horn Dispatch
 6 days ago

(Van Horn, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Van Horn than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CJeHk_0cU49jfl00

301 Leon, Van Horn, 79855

7 Beds 7 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,600 Square Feet | Built in 2011

Large 7/6 house, recently updated in all areas, apartment with separate entrance and an office or bedroom .2 living areas, with large kitchen area for entertaining. 2 bedrooms w/bath upstairs with deck. Separate entrances off Leon and 3rd. Large outdoor patio with kitchen and separate 1/2 bath. This home could easily be separated into 2 homes. Appraisal came in at $331,000, Seller is motivated

For open house information, contact Eileen Rouke, Veteran Realty Group at 214-240-6813

Copyright © 2021 Odessa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBORTX-118966)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Mbtg_0cU49jfl00

504 E Broadway St, Van Horn, 79855

4 Beds 3 Baths | $135,000 | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 2019

This is a great investment commercial property that has a Studio and 3/2 that are rentals. Stays rented 100% of the time. Income sent upon request. It is set up to be used as living quarters, but can easily become a rental for commercial offices.

For open house information, contact Eileen Rouke, Veteran Realty Group at 214-240-6813

Copyright © 2021 Odessa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBORTX-124912)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bOogC_0cU49jfl00

500 Fm 2185, Van Horn, 79855

3 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,184 Square Feet | Built in 2006

A Van Horn gem! Sitting on over 13 acres, this home has a beautiful unobstructed view of the Mountains. Sip your coffee on the covered porch overlooking the pond. Home shows pride of ownership throughout with a freshly painted interior, new ceiling fans, new blinds, newly planted trees with a hassle free irrigation system, and new security cameras. There is plenty of storage with 3 sheds in the backyard, one of which is converted into a Chicken Coop. The larger shed has power and makes the perfect Home Gym! There is a sizeable carport for 4+ vehicles! The agricultural exemptions make this property a steal! There are at least 4 RV hookups at the rear of the property. Inside you'll find 3 sizeable bedrooms, two of which have LARGE walk in closets. The walk-in closet in the Master Bedroom could easily be a large office/flexroom. There are 2 living areas and a utility room. If you're looking for space, this house has it ALL!This home will not last long, call/text/email to schedule your showing today

For open house information, contact Angelica Jaquez Torres, Cardon Real Estate at 915-593-8484

Copyright © 2021 Greater El Paso Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GEPARTX-852574)

