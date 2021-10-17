On the hunt for a home in Cook? These houses are on the market

(Cook, MN) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Cook. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

3154 Woolverton Rd, Cook, 55723 4 Beds 7 Baths | $3,985,000 | Single Family Residence | 8,842 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Private Peninsula Estate On Lake Vermilion, Like Driving To Your Own Island! Ideal Location In Norwegian Bay, just 18 miles to town or airport. 18.5 acres & 2860 ft lakeshore w/opposite shoreline mainly undeveloped. Custom built 2014 to showcase views of the water from almost every room. 4 King suite BRs, 7 baths, 4 fireplaces, attached 3 st garage w/fitness rm & sauna above, hidden wine cellar. Timeless limestone exterior w/slate roof & copper gutters, chimneys & turrets. Two story great rm w/massive firepl. Alder, granite & marble kitch w/walk in pantry & island open to great rm, dining, bar & screen porch, all lakeside. Main flr lakeside King suite w/firepl & glass doors to lakeside patio. Main flr laundry. Upstairs, 3 King suites, library, 3rd flr scotch rm w/lakeside deck. In flr heat, cent air, drilled well, back up generator, manicured grounds. Boathouse w/2 rails. Boat launch. 2 docks. Click link to view 3D Tour!

12992 Hwy. 22, Cook, 55723 1 Bed 0 Bath | $69,000 | Single Family Residence | 576 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Excellent opportunity for a hunting shack or affordable home near Cook. Cozy home on 5.0 acres has 1 bedroom with 1/2 log and vinyl siding. A wash house has a shower and washing machine. Other features include a 40x40 garage to store all of your toys in, a cozy log bunkhouse for additional sleeping room and a sauna. Drilled well, full septic, outhouse and composting toilet. Located near thousands of acres of public lands, McCarthy Beach State Park and Deer Lake. High speed internet is coming.

8629 Wakemup Shores Road, Cook, 55723 3 Beds 4 Baths | $1,995,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,360 Square Feet | Built in 2002

73+ ACRES - LAKE VERMILLION - POLE BUILDING...Be prepared for the powerful first impression this home delivers when the vast Lake Vermillion reveals itself, along with a stunning backyard setting. Detailed landscaping complements the beauty of this log home, which is equally impressive inside. All three levels offer views of the big lake, accented by log walls, huge windows and interesting features. A walkout basement is a fisherman's dream, as it includes a cleaning station, sauna and full kitchen setup. A clean and well-built boat house will protect your craft when waters get rough. Enjoy sunsets from a high, sweeping deck, or watch the scenery from the main level living room with giant vaulted ceilings and high windows. A massive kitchen can accommodate a huge gathering, with countertop seating, dining room table space and more. Or spend your days hiking or four-wheeling through 70 acres of forested trails, complete with a huge pole building and small sand/gravel pit.

2479 Winter Sun Way, Cook, 55723 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,375,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,995 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Stunning 3 BR/4BA custom lake home located in the highly desirable Crosswater Plat. Architecturally designed blends the coziness of the cabin get-a-way with all the comforts of the family home. Floor to ceiling stone wood burning fplc, log truss cathedral 20' high ceilings, Silestone counters, Maple cabinets, inviting sunroom, private Master BR/BA w/walk-in shower/Jacuzzi, wood floors,lots of natural lighting & windows, windows, windows! Spacious loft/BA and window seat for your afternoon reading. Lower level family room, fplc, kitchen, in-floor heat, and walkout. Enjoy the mesmerizing views of the lake! 220' of shoreline & 2.1acres ensures privacy & relaxation.The property features 26X52 garage, paved driveway, full house generator, stone patio and more! Room for all your lake accessories, as well as two separate docks to keep them handy during the summer days.

