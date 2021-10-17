CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cook, MN

On the hunt for a home in Cook? These houses are on the market

Cook News Flash
Cook News Flash
 6 days ago

(Cook, MN) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Cook. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pnFNM_0cU49f8r00

3154 Woolverton Rd, Cook, 55723

4 Beds 7 Baths | $3,985,000 | Single Family Residence | 8,842 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Private Peninsula Estate On Lake Vermilion, Like Driving To Your Own Island! Ideal Location In Norwegian Bay, just 18 miles to town or airport. 18.5 acres & 2860 ft lakeshore w/opposite shoreline mainly undeveloped. Custom built 2014 to showcase views of the water from almost every room. 4 King suite BRs, 7 baths, 4 fireplaces, attached 3 st garage w/fitness rm & sauna above, hidden wine cellar. Timeless limestone exterior w/slate roof & copper gutters, chimneys & turrets. Two story great rm w/massive firepl. Alder, granite & marble kitch w/walk in pantry & island open to great rm, dining, bar & screen porch, all lakeside. Main flr lakeside King suite w/firepl & glass doors to lakeside patio. Main flr laundry. Upstairs, 3 King suites, library, 3rd flr scotch rm w/lakeside deck. In flr heat, cent air, drilled well, back up generator, manicured grounds. Boathouse w/2 rails. Boat launch. 2 docks. Click link to view 3D Tour!

For open house information, contact Lisa Janisch, Janisch Realty, Inc at 218-780-6644

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-4995556)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3neKJU_0cU49f8r00

12992 Hwy. 22, Cook, 55723

1 Bed 0 Bath | $69,000 | Single Family Residence | 576 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Excellent opportunity for a hunting shack or affordable home near Cook. Cozy home on 5.0 acres has 1 bedroom with 1/2 log and vinyl siding. A wash house has a shower and washing machine. Other features include a 40x40 garage to store all of your toys in, a cozy log bunkhouse for additional sleeping room and a sauna. Drilled well, full septic, outhouse and composting toilet. Located near thousands of acres of public lands, McCarthy Beach State Park and Deer Lake. High speed internet is coming.

For open house information, contact Julia Maki, B.I.C. Realty at 218-666-5352

Copyright © 2021 Range Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAORMN-142215)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hO5Qi_0cU49f8r00

8629 Wakemup Shores Road, Cook, 55723

3 Beds 4 Baths | $1,995,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,360 Square Feet | Built in 2002

73+ ACRES - LAKE VERMILLION - POLE BUILDING...Be prepared for the powerful first impression this home delivers when the vast Lake Vermillion reveals itself, along with a stunning backyard setting. Detailed landscaping complements the beauty of this log home, which is equally impressive inside. All three levels offer views of the big lake, accented by log walls, huge windows and interesting features. A walkout basement is a fisherman's dream, as it includes a cleaning station, sauna and full kitchen setup. A clean and well-built boat house will protect your craft when waters get rough. Enjoy sunsets from a high, sweeping deck, or watch the scenery from the main level living room with giant vaulted ceilings and high windows. A massive kitchen can accommodate a huge gathering, with countertop seating, dining room table space and more. Or spend your days hiking or four-wheeling through 70 acres of forested trails, complete with a huge pole building and small sand/gravel pit.

For open house information, contact Daniel Schueller, LakePlace.com-Crosslake at 218-692-6003

Copyright © 2021 Greater Lakes Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLARMN-6093387)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AqAFE_0cU49f8r00

2479 Winter Sun Way, Cook, 55723

4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,375,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,995 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Stunning 3 BR/4BA custom lake home located in the highly desirable Crosswater Plat. Architecturally designed blends the coziness of the cabin get-a-way with all the comforts of the family home. Floor to ceiling stone wood burning fplc, log truss cathedral 20' high ceilings, Silestone counters, Maple cabinets, inviting sunroom, private Master BR/BA w/walk-in shower/Jacuzzi, wood floors,lots of natural lighting & windows, windows, windows! Spacious loft/BA and window seat for your afternoon reading. Lower level family room, fplc, kitchen, in-floor heat, and walkout. Enjoy the mesmerizing views of the lake! 220' of shoreline & 2.1acres ensures privacy & relaxation.The property features 26X52 garage, paved driveway, full house generator, stone patio and more! Room for all your lake accessories, as well as two separate docks to keep them handy during the summer days.

For open house information, contact Barbara Hegg, Vermilion Land Office Inc at 218-753-8985

Copyright © 2021 Range Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAORMN-142354)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
PHX Sun-Times

Check out these Phoenix homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Check out this charming 4 bed, 2 bath home in the wonderful city of Phoenix! Providing a 1 car garage, low-care front yard, and
PHOENIX, AZ
Lincoln Daily

Homes for sale in Lincoln: New listings

(LINCOLN, NE) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.
LINCOLN, NE
Motor City Metro

Check out these homes for sale in Detroit now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This hidden gem may just be what you're looking for! This beautiful home features hardwood floors thru out the living room and 3 bedrooms.
DETROIT, MI
Lincoln Journal Star

2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $124,900

Great little bungalow home in Northeast Lincoln! This home features two bedrooms, full bath, updated kitchen and a nice big back yard. This is a great home looking for it's new owner. Set up a showing to see it today!
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
City
Cook, MN
Local
Minnesota Real Estate
wrtv.com

Your old ceramic Christmas tree could be worth hundreds of dollars

If you remember celebrating Christmas in the glorious 1970s, you probably remember ceramic Christmas trees. These small, decorative figures were a common sight on many people’s mantles, and it just didn’t feel like the holidays until your family’s own ceramic Christmas tree made its annual appearance. And now, like old VHS tapes before them, ceramic Christmas trees have become a coveted item of the nostalgia market, making them hot-ticket items on resale sites like eBay.
SHOPPING
oucampus.org

2006 N 51st St

RENOVATED 3BR/2BA Available 12/1/2021 - This newly renovated 3br/2ba features stainless steel appliances, new hard wood plank floors, washer/dryer in unit, smart features such as a ring doorbell and more!. Pricing is $2020.43/month which includes rent, water, sewer, trash, and tax. Pets are $30/month/pet. Resident pays power through SRP. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alder Lake#Toys#Fitness#Janisch Realty Inc#B I C Realty
Lincoln Journal Star

Lincoln-area restaurant closing down

An award-winning local restaurant is closing its doors. Prairie Plate, which is about 5 miles northwest of Waverly, said on its Facebook page that it will be ending its 8½-year run at the end of the month. Prairie Plate is a farm-to-table restaurant that grows most of the produce it...
WAVERLY, NE
AZFamily

5 fantastic homes under $610,000 in metro Phoenix

Five fantastic homes are up for sale in the Phoenix metro for under $610,000. Opendoor provides Valley residents with simple, certain, and fast ways to buy and sell homes, with just a few clicks online. Visit Opendoor.com to learn more.
PHOENIX, AZ
Cook News Flash

Cook News Flash

Cook, MN
12
Followers
344
Post
670
Views
ABOUT

With Cook News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy