Take a look at these homes for sale in Stamford

(Stamford, NY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Stamford will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2924 Middlebrook Hill Road, Harpersfield, 12093 2 Beds 1 Bath | $750,000 | 3,864 Square Feet | Built in 1832

A CATSKILL PREMIER LISTING: Nestled beside a picturesque RAMBLING WATERFALL STREAM, sits this beautifully restored, 3864 square foot, circa 1856 GRIST MILL . . . creating a dramatic one-of-a-kind home on THE PERFECT SETTING! Each step of the renovations took into consideration, a LOFT-STYLE SOHO LAYOUT combined with an eye towards integrating AMAZING BUILT-INS and ROMANTIC CHARM. THIS HOUSE IS STUNNING!When you first step thru the original ANTIQUE CHESTNUT MILL DOOR, you will immediately be taken back by the GLEAMING wide-plank PINE FLOORS of the GREAT ROOM . . . achieved by meticulously staining the wood with black tea and finished with multiple coats of a green-base floor renewal. When I say gleaming . . . this floor is gleaming! And then, take a quick glance thru the 75 foot long open floor plan and you will immediately know that this is a home that has been nurtured with many cherished finds: ANTIQUE BARN-WOOD was used to create open bookcase dividers, HISTORIC COBBLESTONES created a hearth for the center wood-stove, HANDCRAFTED HINGES & LATCHES dress the rustic interior doors, and MULTI-PANE COTTAGE WINDOWS perfectly frame the backyard setting.As you would expect, the warm and inviting OPEN KITCHEN is literally the heart of this home and continues to emphasis uniqueness . . . with ARTISAN-CRAFTED COUNTRY CABINETS and AFRICAN SLATE COUNTER-TOPS, Center Island with a VINTAGE-WOOD WORKTOP (from a local hardware store), 6-burner VIKING STOVE with ANTIQUE CUT-TIN SQUARE BACK-SPLASH/HOOD . . . all showcased by a hand painted Bruce Dragoo accent wall. The MAIN LEVEL BATH features a beautiful CAST-IRON FOOTED TUB plus footed sink, ORIGINAL FIXTURES and ANTIQUE METAL MEDICINE CABINET.Climb the historic mill stairs to the second floor . . . to the spectacular and creatively inspiring STUDIO (could be a third bedroom). Here, there are two bedrooms . . . including a DRAMATIC MASTER BEDROOM with charming cottage window. Floors are chestnut, walls are plaster and lighting is predictably dramatic.Finally . . . the outdoors is just exquisite with a striking JAPANESE INSPIRED ENTERTAINING DECK overlooking the STREAM, original ROCK WALLS, flowering LANDSCAPED ACCENTS and WALKING PATHS thru the forest.Come see this ENTRANCING HOME bursting with CHARACTER . . . soon. You will find it perfectly located to enjoy all the recreational amenities that this area is known for: SKI, HIKE, GOLF, FISH . . . RELAX!

For open house information, contact Carol Spinelli, Coldwell Banker Timberland Properties at 845-586-3321

174 Peraglie Rd, Jefferson, 12093 5 Beds 6 Baths | $479,000 | Cabin | 1,424 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Here is the perfect PRIVATE recreational property for family, hunters or anyone looking to enjoy the great outdoors! With 44 acres of land to roam, this piece has all the improvements already in place. A beautiful cleared area with 6 buildings and a huge central pavilion (complete with gas and generator supporting an outdoor kitchen) for everyone to gather. 3 small cabins each include a bedroom, full bathroom and some storage. Additional two recreational park trailers offer a bedroom, full bathroom, kitchen and living area in addition to a loft area. Another cabin boasts a laundry facility and an additional bathroom for a total of 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms. Additional hookups for multiple RV's include water, septic and electric. Enough room for all your friends and family! Surrounding woods have multiple trails already in place and groomed. Drilled well, septic, underground electric, generators, tankless hot water heaters, heat in all buildings as well as A/C. Extensive improvements including drainage and driveways. Even high-speed internet! Storage buildings and shed offer lots of space for your toys and equipment. This property has it all!

For open house information, contact Melissa Klein, Howard Hanna at 607-547-5933

385 Kims Way, Stamford, 12167 3 Beds 1 Bath | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,143 Square Feet | Built in 1980

On Top of the World! Breathtaking Views! This 3 bedroom, 1 full bath chalet sits on almost 8 acres on a private road. The first floor offers 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, and an inviting open floor plan consisting of kitchen, dining, and living spaces. Cathedral ceiling gives this area a spacious feel. Cozy up in front of the woodstove on those chilly days. Up the beautiful spiral staircase, you will find a loft bedroom. Furniture is included in the sale so move right in!. The scenic setting of the large front deck is where you will want to enjoy the beauty of the seasons! The deck extending off of the kitchen overlooks the backyard which has a fire pit and ample lawn for outdoor games. The full basement, with access from the outside, is the perfect spot for storing all of the toys This property is great for hiking, hunting, or just enjoying nature. Owner has had many successful hunting seasons here. Less than a mile away is access to close to 150 acres of New York City land. Once you arrive you will not want to leave. But if you do, you are close to the booming villages of Hobart and Stamford where you will find great restaurants, coffee shops, antique shops, golfing, and more.. Close to ski resorts, fishing spots, snowmobile trails, and lots of hiking. Also includes 131.-3-20.1. An adjoining parcel of 2.37 acres is also negotiable.

For open house information, contact Diane Taylor, Coldwell Banker Timberland Properties at 607-652-2220

84 Sheffield Ln, Stamford, 13788 4 Beds 1 Bath | $179,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,250 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Property consists of two lots. Additional tax ID is 69.17-3-22.23. Owners are the original owners, who built the home to raise a family in 1977. One will feel right at home when entering from the covered porch into the cozy kitchen or when having a cup of coffee at the built-in kitchen table and set that the kitchen cupboards were designed to match. The first floor also features a living room with built-in, custom-made cherry shelves that at one time housed a fish tank. This feature could still be available. Two bedrooms and the bathroom finish off the first floor. The second floor is home to two more bedrooms and attic space. One-half of the basement space consist of a finished family room with a propane insert stove, as well as an additional room that could be a bedroom, office, crafting, or any type of multi-purpose room. The other half is unfinished and houses storage and laundry. Exterior feature include a shed and 2-car carport, as well as a hot tub, luscious flower gardens, and a functioning fountain that flows into a Koi pond. While the house is located in the village of Hobart and is just a hop, skip, and a jump from Covidien, the property feels private and is situated so that the facilities are not in view. A quaint country stream borders the additional lot. This village gem is a must-see!

For open house information, contact Stephanie Shapiro, Frank Lumia Real Estate Plus!, LLC at 607-746-6029