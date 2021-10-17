Take a look at these homes on the Bowman market now

(Bowman, ND) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Bowman will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

14 5Th Ave Sw, Bowman, 58623 4 Beds 3 Baths | $185,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,736 Square Feet | Built in 1908

Property Note: Location to downtown, school, hospital, and churches cannot beat with this property. This home is a classic 2-story with 1144 sq. ft. addition giving ample living and entertaining space. Features on the main floor include 2 living rooms, 2 dining rooms, walk through kitchen, 1 bedroom with direct access to main floor full bathroom, laundry room, built in office, and front entry foyer. Upstairs you will find 3 additional bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. The basement is unfinished, but features a 1/2 bathroom. Tons of storage throughout the entire home! Appliances will stay with the home as well. Property Information: Address: 14 5th Ave SW, Bowman Lot Size: 10,500 sq. ft. Legal: S1/2 Lot 2, Lot 3, Block 48, Milwaukee 2nd Add'n., City of Bowman Parcel #: 35-0013-06246-000 Taxes (2019): $1,874.13 Built: Original home built in 1908 - Addition built in 1985 Style: 2 Story Frame with Addition Total Living: Approximately 2736 sq ft. Total Bedrooms: 4 Total Bathrooms: 2.5 Living Room: 2 Dining Room: 2 HVAC: Forced Natural Gas/Central Air Conditioning Garage: 2 Car Attached

For open house information, contact Alison Paulson, Pifer's Auction & Realty at 218-477-1968

601 3Rd St. Nw, Bowman, 58623 3 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,382 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Property Note: Great starter home! Ample space throughout, with 1382 sq. ft. of living space on the main level. Full basement featuring an additional 1382 sq. ft. Basement is ready to be finished to your own specs! Basement features laundry, as well as a cellar for storing all of your canned goods. Main floor features 3 decent sized bedrooms, full bathroom which has been recently remodeled, dining room, living room, front foyer, kitchen, and an additional half bathroom off of the kitchen. New flooring has been installed throughout the main level, with the exception of the living and dining room where the original wood floors remain. There is a 1-stall attached garage, with additional off street parking on the west side of the home. This home is looking for it's next owner and is ready to be moved in to!

502 West Divide, Bowman, 58623 4 Beds 4 Baths | $419,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,211 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Property Note: This extravagantly luxurious home is located in the center of Bowman, ND. This eloquently designed home offers first class living that meets every desire to entertain in style. Take advantage of this rare opportunity in Bowman, North Dakota and contact us today for your personal tour.

101 4Th St Se, Bowman, 58623 4 Beds 2 Baths | $80,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,190 Square Feet | Built in 1940

HOUSE FOR SALE 101 4th St. SE - Bowman, ND PRICE: $80,000 Property Note: Great starter home or rental property! House is situated on a corner lot featuring a storage shed and mature trees and shrubs. There are 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, and 1 half bathroom located in master bedroom, on the main floor and 2 bedrooms and a washroom on the second floor. Large kitchen and shared dining area. This property must be viewed to be appreciated! Address: 101 4th St. SE - Bowman, ND Lot Size: 7000 sq. ft. Legal: Lot 7, Block 32, Milwaukee 1st Add'n., City of Bowman, County of Bowman, ND Parcel #: 35-0012-06069-000 Taxes (2020): $719.62 Property Information: Built: 1940 Style: 1.5 Story Total Living: 1190 total livable sq. ft. Total Bedrooms: 4 Total Bathrooms: 1 Full Bathroom, 1 Sink (Washroom) Living Room: Main Floor Main Level Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher Laundry Room: Washer and dryer HVAC: Forced Natural Gas Heat and Central Air Conditioning Exterior Features: Steel siding, large yard Garage: 1 Car Attached Garage

