House hunt Ackley: See what’s on the market now

(Ackley, IA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Ackley will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

410 River, Iowa Falls, 50126 3 Beds 1 Bath | $46,150 | Single Family Residence | 1,178 Square Feet | Built in 1905

Charming English fisherman's-style home within blocks of downtown Iowa Falls, parks & the historic swinging bridge. Great fixer-upper opportunity for a handy person or house flipper. Three bedrooms & 1 full bath, traditional living room, dining room, kitchen, & full basement. Detached garage & large backyard that spans part of 2 lots. Call soon as this opportunity won't last long.

708 Quinn, Aplington, 50604 5 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,065 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Enjoy small town living just a short drive from Cedar Falls! You will fall in love with this completely remodeled home with new 24'x24' addition to the main level as well as added space in garage! This beautiful five bedroom, two bath home offers just under 2100 sq ft of finished living space! But it doesn't stop there, did I mention the multiple outdoor living areas AND over 1100 sq ft climate controlled garage which includes a workshop and lots of storage with access to the basement! The new walkout basement leading to the private fenced yard with covered stone patio and firepit area allows for the entertaining to continue as well as the composite deck off the dining room. Another great feature is the new RV covered parking area with 30 amp electrical that is just another one of the many amenities the home has to offer! You will love the natural light flowing through the home accenting the attention to detail with the many upgrades. Let's talk about some of the upgrades as you will have nothing to do here but unpack your boxes and settle in as all the work has been done for you! Some of the updates include: --New 200 amp electrical service with the lines buried to prevent any possible storm issues plus 30 amp RV plug on pole near RV parking spot --Water heater, furnace and air conditioner new in 2009 --ECOBEE Thermostat--smart thermometer --2018 remodel-main floor vinyl planking floor, recessed lighting in living room, 576 sq ft addition to home adding two bedrooms, dining, additional kitchen space and garage stalls plus addition of the walkout basement! --laminate flooring in lower level living area --Anderson Sliding door leading to 12'x16' composite deck off dining room --11'x40'--RV parking area with canopy including 30 amp electrical plug --vinyl fence for private backyard --main floor bathroom remodel with new ceramic tile, backsplash, toilet, vanity and tub/shower --all new electrical outlets and switches in entire home --beautifully updated kitchen in grey and white tones with quartz countertops, Klearvue cabinetry, tiled backsplash, farm style sink, eat-in kitchen area plus coffee bar --all new interior and exterior doors --2018--all new vinyl and slate siding, all new Heartland windows, gutters plus the home was insulated with retrofoam insulation --12"-14" of cellulose attic insulation --vinyl composite front deck with pergola plus front patio with pergola --vinyl composite side deck with sidewalk to garage and driveway --covered stone patio off walkout basement entrance with hot tub and firepit area --raised garden beds --beautifully landscaped yard --new garage door --24x24 concrete drive off private alley access --newer shingles on existing home with new 30 year shingles in 2018 on addition --tin ceilings in dining room area Avg utilities $273 monthly--Includes water, sewer, garbage and electric through City of Aplington (12 month average) MidAmerican for natural gas--$54monthly (24 month average) Don't wait make this your new home!

310 6Th., Aplington, 50604 4 Beds 3 Baths | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,802 Square Feet | Built in 1974

You will instantly fall in love with this three bedroom, 3 bath home! See the updated flooring and fresh paint inside the home! Upon entering, you will be in the large living space, with a corner wood stove, that flows easily into the dining room and kitchen area. There is a beautiful sliding glass door that leads out onto the deck and provides access to the backyard. Which make it easy for your entertaining needs. The kitchen has fresh, white cabinetry and a great layout. The main level also features two bedrooms, a full bathroom and a master suite. This master bedroom has plenty of space and a conveniently attached half bathroom. Head to the lower level to see the large living space. The lower level also features an additional bathroom, as well as an office space or non conforming fourth bedroom. Outside, you will find an oversized, detached two-stall garage, a stunning fenced-in and tree lined backyard, and a large back deck. Call today and schedule your showing!

