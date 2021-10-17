Check out these homes for sale in Preston now

(Preston, MN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Preston. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

253 Main S, Wykoff, 55990 3 Beds 1 Bath | $136,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,499 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Vacant - Set up appt through Show Time. Nice property located in quiet community of Wykoff 40 min. south of Rochester. 3 bdrms 1 bath 1.5 story home. Updated electrical, forced air heat with c/a. Additional 26x40 pole shed w/electrical to it, work benches and built in shelving. The home is turn of the century with arched doorways, hardwood floors, newer metal roof, gutter guards and permanent siding. Please call for appointment to see!

For open house information, contact Brenda Sheldon, Property Brokers of Minnesota at 507-282-1700

708 Ridge Road S, Preston, 55965 4 Beds 2 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,065 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Beautifully updated home with over 3,000 finished square feet, one step into this property and you’ll feel at home! This layout is perfect for all the things; hosting gatherings, working from home, and enjoying your space. If you are looking for prep space in your kitchen this is your home as there’s plenty of space and it’s so beautiful you’ll love spending time preparing meals for your people. The main floor boasts 3 bedrooms, informal dining, breakfast bar, formal dining, large living room and access to the backyard. The basement is finished with a 4th bedroom, bathroom, den, and access to the backyard patio. Nice 2 car garage and concrete driveway. This home is walkable to park, pool, trail, and Root River – a beautiful area to enjoy the upcoming fall weather!

For open house information, contact Roxanne Johnson, RE/MAX Select Properties at 507-886-4221

521 Maple Lane, Spring Valley, 55975 3 Beds 2 Baths | $219,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,048 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Perfect location on the edge of town in this 3 bedroom/ 2 bath 1 story home with country views. This home features 3 season room with 2 sliding doors out to backyard, finished basement, newer roof and large deck. Close to school. You will love the oversized, attached heated garage. Small town living at its best!!

For open house information, contact Colleen Jennings, Colleen Jennings Real Estate at 507-259-8834

700 Hwy 52 E, Preston, 55965 4 Beds 3 Baths | $449,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,740 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Quality built walkout ranch style home located on private and convenient 5 acres overlooking the Root River. One owner home custom built with zero entry, just outside city limits on blacktop road with city water and access to the Root River Trail system. Featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 3,016 sq. ft., both levels finished, main floor living, vaulted ceilings, solid 3' doors, wood floors, maple cabinetry, skylight, fireplace, jetted tub, private master bath, covered deck and paver patio. Outbuildings include a pole shed (24' x36') with an insulated work shop plus storage space, storage shed (16' x 24') and an additional one car garage (12' x 16'). Hurry as desirable close in acreages like this don't come up for sale very often.

For open house information, contact Tim Danielson, Elcor Realty of Rochester Inc. at 507-282-3345