Take a look at these homes for sale in Thornton

31 Abnaki Trail, Campton, 03223 5 Beds 3 Baths | $4,499,000 | Single Family Residence | 12,310 Square Feet | Built in 2004

This 12,000 sq ft house is 2,000 ft above the valley, has 360 degree views, 5,000 sq ft of decks, and has built with a structural design which allows the buyer to customize the interior that allow for an open concept design. It's surrounded by 488-acres of undeveloped land abutting 90,000 acres of the White Mtn National Forest and trail system. It has 35 miles of its own trails and carriage roads for hiking, cross country skiing, etc. It also has a 1.5 mile motorcycle/snowmobile track for motorsport enthusiasts. The Estate includes 5 lots in the Waterville Estates community on property which provides access to a private ski mountain, 2 indoor swimming pools, several tennis courts and a Rec Ctr. The property comprises 14 separate parcels with multiple ponds and streams. 2 large parcels have been surveyed/engineered for a buyer interested in development. This once in a lifetime opportunity is just 5 minutes from I-93 and Owl's Nest Golf Club, 15 minutes from Waterville Valley, Loon Mountain and Squam Lakes and features 4 garage bays in the main house with a separate 2 bay garage/barn. If all that's not enough, there is a 400+/- sq ft bunker under the home which can serve many functions. NOTE: Some of the Interior pics are renderings of Potential Interior Redesign, all are labeled RENDERINGS

9 Mountain Sun Way, Waterville Valley, 03215 3 Beds 3 Baths | $39,900 | Timeshare | 1,660 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Mt. Sun Quarter-shares...A GREAT opportunity to enjoy condo ownership of a 3 bedroom unit in Waterville Valley for a FRACTION OF THE COST!!! (Sorry, no pets are allowed) Owners have use of the unit every 4th week (13 weeks total) & can join RCI to trade any of those weeks as an additional option. Assoc. fee covers all costs including taxes, utilities, cable, phone, internet, White Mt. Athletic Club Family membership, Tennis membership and cleaning the unit every week after your use! Walk-in to find a large mudroom entry with 4 closets, one for each quarter-share owner. The layout is one of the most desirable with an open concept living/dining/kitchen/family room on the living level that leads right out to a nice private patio. Upstairs you'll find 2 large bedrooms with a full bath and laundry. One of the bedrooms also has 4 closets so each owner can keep more personal items inside the townhouse as well. The master suite is on the 3rd floor and offers a large whirlpool tub in the attached bathroom and beautiful windows looking out to trees and nature, a nice place to wake up! Updates include granite counters in the kitchen, and more. Owners communicate between each other to trade or rent different weeks and owners can also rent their weeks of ownership. White Mt. Athletic Club transfer fee of $188 is a one time fee to transfer the membership, yearly dues are included in your condo fee! (Pictures are of unit 19. All units are set up/furnished the same, see virtual showing)

327 Vittum Hill Road, Sandwich, 03227 2 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,749 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Vittum Hill Road is a designated scenic road. Conveniently located off Rt 25, it's easy for commuting. Or perfectly set up for working from home! Nicely maintained ranch home with a new 50 year roof with a transferable warranty! Expanded in 1996 the great room has a pine tong & groove cathedral ceiling, lots of windows and light, and sliders to a private deck overlooking a level backyard. There's a breakfast nook, large pantry, efficient kitchen, dining room and two bedrooms all with hardwood or laminate wood floors! A full bath in the hall and a half bath by the great room complete the main level. The lower level has two exit doors to the yard as well as an interior staircase. The 15 x 23' rec room (or 3rd BR) has a pine ceiling, paneled walls, a vent-less heater, daylight windows, and a large closet (room for another bathroom if desired). The unfinished basement has the utilities, a wood stove, laundry area, a 200 amp panel and a generator ready set-up! Walk outside and enjoy the beautiful perennials that keep the colors fresh all season, and the lush lawn front and back! There's a 24 x 26' detached garage that'll fit most cars. Lots of outside parking too! Upstairs is a finished loft for a separate office or craft room. Insulated, heated, and air conditioned, this is a wonderful flex space for whatever you may need! Inside or out, this property checks off so many boxes. And once the leaves fall, a dramatic filtered view of the Sandwich range to the North will appear!

14 Schoolhouse Road, Sandwich, 03227 1 Bed 1 Bath | $355,000 | Single Family Residence | 668 Square Feet | Built in 2009

A rare find in Sandwich for its size and location near Squam Lake on 3.7 acres. Perfect for an individual or couple seeking an architect-designed energy efficient year-round cottage with additional storage on the property. The setting is private with stone walls and mature trees affording front row seats to a wide array of wildlife and as a dark sky protected location, it has seasonal views to the Ossipee Range and Red Hill. Lower Corners is an historic district. The oldest schoolhouse #16 or John Quincy Adams, now the Lower Corner School, was created in 1825 and abuts the property as a local landmark. The house is designed for easy expansion with the addition of a screen porch and second floor and comes with a four- bedroom septic. A great option for someone who wants "less-is-more living" in Lower Corners Sandwich. Whether it is going for a swim or to paddle board at nearby town beach, canoe on Red Hill Pond or for ease of access to shopping and restaurants. If you already love the Sandwich area or are simply seeking a weekend retreat or simplified living year- round near a vibrant rural village, the house and setting is a breeze to maintain. With the addition, depending on your kitchen and cooking needs, of a few small appliances, the property is in excellent condition and move-in ready with good internet accessibility and solar exposure. Open house 8/11/21 @ 4pm

