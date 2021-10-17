House hunt Burwell: See what’s on the market now

(Burwell, NE) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Burwell. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

180 Snyder, Burwell, 68823 2 Beds 2 Baths | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,021 Square Feet | Built in 1915

So many options with this one! First time buyer, weekend get away, short term, long term or vacation rental, you name it. This home is furnished and ready for the new owners. 2 Bed 2 Bath with beautiful finishes. Parking pad with RV electrical hook up. 3 total lots with just under 0.9acres. Great location with the Rodeo and Calamus lake.

417 S 8Th Ave, Burwell, 68823 4 Beds 3 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,792 Square Feet | Built in 1905

417 S 8th Ave, Burwell NE | Beautiful Victorian Home W/Four Bedroom & 3 Bathrooms

1250 G Street, Burwell, 68823 3 Beds 3 Baths | $289,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,366 Square Feet | Built in 1910

NEW LISTING | 1250 G Street, Burwell NE | 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom | SHOP + 1.03 ACRES | Hot Tub + Raised Herb Garden

83063 Walleye Way, Burwell, 68823 3 Beds 2 Baths | $345,900 | Cabin | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 2018

This quiet, peaceful family living .63 acre home was built in 2018. The property is located just 1 mile from Nunda Shoals, overlooking the Calamus Lake with a large deck that has great views. The kitchen and dining room has an open design with T & G ceiling throughout, laminate flooring, dishwasher, gas stove, refrigerator, large pantry with custom door, and plenty of cupboards. The guest bedroom is spacious with a large closet and full bathroom down the hall. The master bedroom has a his and hers closet with a double sink and corner tub/shower. Main floor Laundry room with washer and dryer. The downstairs basement consists of an unfinished bedroom and bathroom with a large egress window. The two car garage is very spacious that can house your boat, car, four-wheeler, tools, golf cart or jet skis. Must see to appreciate!

