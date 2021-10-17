CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burwell, NE

House hunt Burwell: See what's on the market now

Burwell Daily
Burwell Daily
 6 days ago

(Burwell, NE) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Burwell. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b77C2_0cU49Yue00

180 Snyder, Burwell, 68823

2 Beds 2 Baths | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,021 Square Feet | Built in 1915

So many options with this one! First time buyer, weekend get away, short term, long term or vacation rental, you name it. This home is furnished and ready for the new owners. 2 Bed 2 Bath with beautiful finishes. Parking pad with RV electrical hook up. 3 total lots with just under 0.9acres. Great location with the Rodeo and Calamus lake.

For open house information, contact Cody Mahoney, Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate- The Good Life Group at 402-932-5989

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=034cvo_0cU49Yue00

417 S 8Th Ave, Burwell, 68823

4 Beds 3 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,792 Square Feet | Built in 1905

417 S 8th Ave, Burwell NE | Beautiful Victorian Home W/Four Bedroom & 3 Bathrooms

For open house information, contact Lindsy Roberts, Gumb Auction & Realty, Inc at 308-346-5034

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kVrOS_0cU49Yue00

1250 G Street, Burwell, 68823

3 Beds 3 Baths | $289,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,366 Square Feet | Built in 1910

NEW LISTING | 1250 G Street, Burwell NE | 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom | SHOP + 1.03 ACRES | Hot Tub + Raised Herb Garden

For open house information, contact Lindsy Roberts, Gumb Auction & Realty, Inc at 308-346-5034

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aIC5G_0cU49Yue00

83063 Walleye Way, Burwell, 68823

3 Beds 2 Baths | $345,900 | Cabin | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 2018

This quiet, peaceful family living .63 acre home was built in 2018. The property is located just 1 mile from Nunda Shoals, overlooking the Calamus Lake with a large deck that has great views. The kitchen and dining room has an open design with T & G ceiling throughout, laminate flooring, dishwasher, gas stove, refrigerator, large pantry with custom door, and plenty of cupboards. The guest bedroom is spacious with a large closet and full bathroom down the hall. The master bedroom has a his and hers closet with a double sink and corner tub/shower. Main floor Laundry room with washer and dryer. The downstairs basement consists of an unfinished bedroom and bathroom with a large egress window. The two car garage is very spacious that can house your boat, car, four-wheeler, tools, golf cart or jet skis. Must see to appreciate!

For open house information, contact Lindsy Roberts, Gumb Auction & Realty, Inc at 308-346-5034

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved.

ABOUT

With Burwell Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

